THREE DOLL AMIR FOUNDERS NAMED TO THE 2025 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS LIST

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that three of the firm's founders have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers lists.No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer' each year. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.The following Doll Amir attorneys have been selected to the 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers list:--Michael Amir: Business Litigation--Gregory Doll: Business & Intellectual Property Litigation--Hunter Eley: Business Litigation

