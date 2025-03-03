Golf Carts and More Joins Forces with ICON Electric Vehicles to Bring Next-Level Golf Carts to San Diego

Golf Carts and More is now an authorized ICON Electric Vehicles dealer, bringing premium, eco-friendly golf carts and expert service to San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf Carts and More is proud to announce its new partnership as an authorized dealer of ICON Electric Vehicles, a leading brand redefining the golf cart industry with state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly innovation. This collaboration positions Golf Carts and More as a premier destination for top-tier electric golf carts, customization, and service across San Diego County.As an ICON Electric Vehicles dealer, Golf Carts and More offers a diverse selection of electric carts, from street-legal models for neighborhood cruising to high-performance options tailored for recreational and commercial use. Known for their sleek designs, cutting-edge technology, and energy-efficient engineering, ICON carts provide a sustainable and stylish alternative to traditional transportation."Our partnership with ICON Electric Vehicles represents a major step forward for Golf Carts and More," said Julio Lopez, owner of Golf Carts and More. "ICON’s reputation for quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our mission to provide San Diego with premium electric vehicle solutions. With three convenient locations, our customers now have greater access to industry-leading products and expert service."Premium Electric Golf Cart OfferingsGolf Carts and More provides a full-service experience, offering:New ICON Electric Vehicles – Combining modern technology, safety, and style, ideal for both personal and professional use.High-Quality Pre-Owned Golf Carts – A cost-effective solution for those seeking performance and affordability.Customization Services – Personalized carts tailored to individual style and functional needs.Parts & Service – Expert maintenance, repairs, and a full inventory of genuine ICON parts to keep carts running at peak performance.ICON Electric Vehicles aren’t just for the golf course—they're transforming transportation across various industries and lifestyles:Street-Legal Models – A practical, eco-friendly alternative for everyday commuting.Recreational Use – Elevate outdoor adventures or add a touch of luxury to neighborhood rides.Commercial Solutions – Perfect for resorts, event venues, maintenance teams, and property management.Luxury Golf Performance – Designed for an unparalleled driving experience on the green.Golf Carts and More proudly serves North and South San Diego County with strategically located showrooms and service centers:Escondido Showrooms:1234 Simpson Way, Escondido, CA 920291275 Simpson Way, Escondido, CA 92029Phone: 760-975-0033San Diego Showroom:1133 W. Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110Phone: 619-272-0116With over 20 years of expertise, Golf Carts and More has established itself as San Diego’s trusted leader in electric golf cart sales, service, and customization. By partnering with ICON Electric Vehicles, the company continues to push the boundaries of quality, innovation, and sustainable transportation.San Diego residents are invited to visit any of the three locations to explore the latest golf cart models available, and reminds residents that the Icon Golf Carts are available for test drive at the San Diego location About ICON Electric VehiclesICON Electric Vehicles designs and manufactures high-performance, energy-efficient golf carts that combine affordability, style, and sustainability. Committed to innovation and quality, ICON’s lineup offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional transportation without compromising performance.

