Meatable Hosts Global Summit On The Future Of Sustainable Meat Production

Real Meat. Real Science. Real Solutions. Attendees networking in between facility tours and breakout sessions at the Meatable headquarters in Leiden. Meatable co-founder Daan Luining explains the science behind cultivated meat. Managing Director of the Good Food Institute Europe, Alex Mayers, shares more about the current state of the meat industry. Meatable CEO Jeff Tripician addresses questions about how cultivated meat can be a complement and not a competitor for traditional livestock protein.

80 thought leaders gathered in the Netherlands to discuss solutions for feeding 10 billion people in 2050 without harming the planet

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 13, Meatable, the leader in cultivated meat technology, hosted an exclusive cross-industry summit at their headquarters in Leiden, The Netherlands. The event brought together key decision-makers to drive discussions on sustainable solutions for the meat industry.

Policymakers, investors, and meat industry leaders from around the world committed to creating a more sustainable food system were among attendees. Notable speakers included the Rt. Hon. Chris Skidmore, former UK Energy Minister and Chair of the Net Zero Review, Danielle Nierenberg, President of US think tank FoodTank, and renowned Chef Andrew Hunter.

Under the theme "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants: Learning from the Great Inventors of Our Time", discussions focused on leveraging technological innovation to scale sustainable meat production. Attendees toured the Meatable lab facilities, engaged with leadership and scientists, and sampled the company’s cultivated meat products, reinforcing the viability of sustainable proteins.

A key outcome of the summit was the recognition that collaboration is essential to driving systemic change in the meat industry. The event facilitated strategic partnerships and underscored the importance of cross-sector cooperation in accelerating the transition to sustainable proteins.

“Action is what drives real progress,” said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable. “By bringing together industry pioneers, we are forging partnerships that will shape the future of food.”

Meatable extends its gratitude to all attendees for their contributions in making the summit a success. The company is committed to scaling cultivated meat solutions and leading the meat industry toward a sustainable future.

