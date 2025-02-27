SD Event Production Achieves National Women's Business Enterprise Certification

Dana Nitti and Shannon McQuade

SD Event Production is now WBENC-certified, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, diversity, and innovation in event production.

This certification not only validates our expertise but also serves as an inspiration to other women in business, showing them that with determination and vision, anything is possible.” — Shannon McQuade

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SD Event Production is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a National Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This esteemed certification, awarded on January 28, 2025, and valid through January 31, 2026, affirms the company’s commitment to women’s leadership and business excellence.The WBENC certification process is an intensive and comprehensive review that verifies a company is at least 51% woman-owned, operated, and controlled. Achieving this certification underscores SD Event Production’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism while championing diversity in the event production industry.Co-founders Dana Nitti and Shannon McQuade shared their excitement in a joint statement: “Receiving the WBENC certification is a significant milestone for SD Event Production. It not only strengthens our ability to build new partnerships and expand opportunities but also reinforces the impact women-owned businesses have in shaping industries like event production.”SD Event Production specializes in crafting seamless, high-quality event experiences, from corporate conferences and meetings to high-end weddings and non-profit events. Merging creativity with operational expertise, the company brings bold event concepts to life with expert execution and strategic impact."From day one, our goal has been to create events that leave a lasting impact, blending professionalism with creative excellence," said Dana Nitti. Shannon McQuade added, "This certification not only validates our expertise but also serves as an inspiration to other women in business, showing them that with determination and vision, anything is possible."By securing this certification, SD Event Production further cements its role as a leader in the event planning space. The company looks forward to leveraging this achievement to foster meaningful collaborations, contribute to supplier diversity initiatives, and continue setting new standards of excellence.About SD Event ProductionSD Event Production is a premier event production company specializing in corporate events and meetings weddings, and celebration of life events. They provide services for both private celebrations and large-scale productions. With a commitment to innovation, professionalism, and seamless execution, SD Event Production delivers exceptional experiences that captivate audiences and exceed client expectations.About WBENCFounded in 1997, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the nation’s largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. WBENC is a leading advocate for female entrepreneurs, working to foster economic opportunities by connecting certified businesses with corporate and government partners.

