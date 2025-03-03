Reader Views Honors Top Indie Authors in the 2024-2025 Literary Awards, Offering $2,500 in Cash Prizes

Showcasing exceptional storytelling across diverse genres from authors worldwide.

Each year, we’re inspired by the creativity, passion, and originality of self-published authors who bring unique stories to life.” — Sheri Hoyte, Managing Editor

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, Reader Views, a respected book review and author publicity service, recognizes the best in independently published literature through its prestigious literary awards. Open to independent authors worldwide, the competition welcomes English-language works intended for North American readers.Winners are recognized across diverse categories, including children’s fiction and non-fiction by age group; adult fiction genres such as fantasy, LGBTQIA, historical fiction, poetry, romance, and science fiction; and non-fiction categories like biography, business, health, spirituality, travel, and writing/publishing. Regional and global distinctions are also awarded, alongside sponsored prizes that range from $2,500 in cash to marketing and publicity services.The judging panel consists of Reader Views staff and a network of dedicated reviewers who represent the intended audience for each book. Judging criteria include originality, design, innovation, social relevance, production quality, reader impact, plot, and overall resourcefulness. Each submission is guaranteed a written review featured on the Reader Views website and a 20-point evaluation of their work.Sheri Hoyte, managing editor of Reader Views, states, “With millions of books published every year, indie authors often face challenges gaining visibility. Our literary awards program provides a platform for deserving authors to receive the recognition and exposure of their work merits. We’re honored that so many authors trust us to champion their voices, and we take pride in supporting their journeys to connect with readers worldwide.”This year’s awards are supported by a diverse group of sponsors, including AutoCrit, B.A. Bellec’s Production Studio, Book by Book Publicity, Conversations Media, First Chapter Plus, Inside Scoop Live, Live Write Thrive, Love Books Tours, Matthew J. Holmes, One Stop for Writers, The Barefoot Librarian, The Better-Faster Academy, Veneration, Tyler R. Tichelaar/Marquette Fiction, Women in Publishing Summit, and Written Word Media. Learn more about each sponsor and their contributions For the complete list of 2024-2025 Literary Awards winners and information on how to enter the 2025 competition opening May 1, 2025, visit https://readerviews.com/literaryawards/ ABOUT READER VIEWSFounded in 2005, the Reader Views Literary Awards celebrate self-published and independently published authors from around the globe. Dedicated to promoting indie authors, Reader Views offers personalized, affordable services designed to elevate each book and connect authors with their ideal audiences. For more information, visit www.Readerviews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.