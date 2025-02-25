Fontaine Modification Acquires ProBilt Services of Denton, Texas

Fontaine’s eleventh modification center will support nearby Peterbilt plant

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fontaine Modification has acquired ProBilt Services, an upfitter located just three miles from Peterbilt’s Denton, Texas, truck manufacturing facility. With the acquisition, Fontaine is expanding the modification and upfit services it offers for Peterbilt trucks and others.

The Denton acquisition gives Fontaine its third modification center in Texas, joining locations in Garland and Laredo. It follows Fontaine’s 2019 acquisition of the other ProBilt Services operation located near the Kenworth plant in Chillicothe, Ohio. Fontaine, North America’s most comprehensive provider of post-production services for truck manufacturers, dealers, and fleets, now has 11 modification centers nationwide.

“This acquisition strengthens our position in the heavy-truck industry, provides new opportunities for growth and expands our ability to support our customers,” said Jamil Young, Fontaine Modification president. “We look forward to continuing to build on ProBilt’s reputation for quality and reliability.”

The Denton site includes a 30,000-square-foot facility that boasts parking for 250 trucks. It is configured for post-production truck upfits and modifications, including body modification and drivetrain changes, primarily to heavy-duty Peterbilt truck models. The Denton team also installs clean fuel technology, including options for battery electric, hybrid, and alternative-fuel vehicles.

Fontaine acquired ProBilt from its founders, Toney Fitzgerald and Fred Toothman. While Fitzgerald has elected to retire, the rest of the ProBilt team will continue with Fontaine, led by Toothman as Denton operations manager.

“I’m excited to be a part of the evolution of the ProBilt legacy and am dedicated to a seamless and successful transition,” said Toothman. “I look forward to all that Fontaine has to offer our team and our customers beyond what we have in the past. I cherish every relationship that I bring to the Fontaine table and will work tirelessly to ensure a successful future for all.”

“After 14-plus years, it was time to take ProBilt to the next level,” Fitzgerald said. “Fontaine Modification is the industry-recognized leader in truck modification. It made total sense for ProBilt to be a Fontaine location. I would like to thank our loyal employees, customers, and vendors. As I embark on retirement after over 50 years in the heavy truck business, I will cherish all the relationships, experiences, and memories I have been fortunate to have. It has been an awesome ride.”

About Fontaine Modification

Established in 1985, Fontaine Modification is North America’s most comprehensive, engineering-focused provider of post-production services for truck manufacturers, dealers, and fleets.

Fontaine has 11 modification centers strategically located adjacent to OEM manufacturing plants in Charlotte and Statesville, North Carolina; Chillicothe and Springfield, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Denton, Garland and Laredo, Texas; Dublin and Salem, Virginia; and Mineral Wells, West Virginia. The company headquarters and product development center are in Charlotte.

Fontaine Modification is a Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information about Fontaine Modification, call 800.366.8246 or visit fontainemodification.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e82f9f2-8e11-4ba5-a3f7-b5c85153d78d

Media Contact: Kristen Simpson Simpson Communications, LLC (216) 991-4297 kristen@simpsoncomm.com

