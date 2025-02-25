Adstra Introduces Composable Identity Solution to Fill the Gaps in the Modern Data Stack

With Conexa, Brands Can Approach Identity on Their Own Terms

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra, the leader in enterprise identity resolution across all media and marketing touchpoints, today announced a major update to its Conexa™ Enterprise Identity Platform, reinventing the platform as the industry’s first Composable Identity Platform, designed to address the dynamic and situational identity needs of today’s brands.

This new iteration maintains Conexa’s comprehensive, portable, and scalable nature, but now allows brands to choose whether they want to activate specific Conexa modules to enhance their existing systems, or opt for a complete identity solution.

"Cox Automotive's ability to innovate within a complex and evolving market is accelerated by composability," said Brent Towne, Senior Director of Cox Automotive's Consumer Data Strategy. "Adstra's Conexa platform was the only solution that could evolve with us. Adstra has allowed us to approach identity on our own terms, in a way few others could, and in perfect complement to the ever-evolving needs of our enterprise."

Many companies have invested heavily in digital transformation, building data ecosystems that include tag managers, media platforms, CDPs, and CRMs, to manage customer data and support omnichannel marketing programs. As brands strive to provide meaningful engagement with customers across various touchpoints, they find most identity solutions are either too broad and expensive or too limited and non-interoperable to do so effectively. Adstra’s composable approach solves this by offering modular identity solutions that fit seamlessly into existing systems, while also providing the option for a comprehensive, scalable and complete solution.

“Identity resolution needs are situational and change over time as brands' needs evolve and new technology emerges,” said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra. “Since Conexa first launched we’ve seen that many brands need solutions that are both comprehensive and specific at the same time. Yet many solutions remain too cumbersome or lack the necessary interoperability to meet their most urgent needs. Conexa solves that by giving brands the functionality they need right now, along with the adaptability to adjust as needs arise.”

Through its new modular capabilities, Conexa is built to solve identity challenges at any stage of a company’s data journey, offering flexibility and speed in implementation. Brands can leverage individual modules or an end-to-end solution, adapting their approach as needs evolve. These capabilities include:

Identity graph activation – Build and install an identity graph to unify customer data.

– Build and install an identity graph to unify customer data. Enrichment – Append first- and third-party attributes to enhance customer insights.

– Append first- and third-party attributes to enhance customer insights. Pre-connected audiences – Improve match rates and addressability before onboarding.

– Improve match rates and addressability before onboarding. Cross-platform – Tag and measure digital and cross-channel campaigns.

– Tag and measure digital and cross-channel campaigns. Anonymous visitor identification – Recognize site visitors for improved personalization.

– Recognize site visitors for improved personalization. ID Crosswalks – Seamlessly connect and translate between any different identifiers across both channels and partners.

By using these capabilities at the right moment and in any environment, this pre-connected, composable identity solution allows brands to:

Customize their tech stack – Integrate only the identity capabilities needed while maintaining control over data and workflows.

– Integrate only the identity capabilities needed while maintaining control over data and workflows. Scale on demand – Expand data capabilities without overhauling existing infrastructure.

– Expand data capabilities without overhauling existing infrastructure. Use only what’s needed – Activate identity solutions that complement existing systems, avoiding unnecessary costs.

– Activate identity solutions that complement existing systems, avoiding unnecessary costs. Deploy anywhere – Natively integrate with cloud ecosystems like Snowflake and AWS, with more environments to come.

– Natively integrate with cloud ecosystems like Snowflake and AWS, with more environments to come. Increase control and agility – Improve customer interactions and campaign performance with a flexible, brand-directed approach.



Unlike rigid identity solutions, Conexa’s composability ensures that brands can customize their approach without sacrificing interoperability or control. As identity needs continue to evolve, the ability to flex, scale, and integrate seamlessly will define the next era of enterprise identity. Conexa represents this future—one where brands dictate the terms, technology adapts to their needs, and identity solutions work for them, not the other way around.

About Adstra

Adstra is a leading provider of composable identity solutions, empowering brand marketers, advertising agencies, publishers and platforms with flexible, scalable options that seamlessly integrate within today's data ecosystems. Adstra’s preconnected omnichannel identity graph and readily available digital audiences enable clients to recognize and engage customers across all touchpoints with unprecedented precision. By bridging fragmented data and comprehensive identity resolution needs, Adstra unlocks deeper customer insights, enhances personalization, and maximizes ROI across channels. Learn more about our identity solutions at www.adstradata.com .

Media contact:

Michelle Galvan

michelle.Galvan@adstradata.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.