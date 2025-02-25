Questex Events Recognized by Trade Show Executive for Fast-Growth

Bar & Restaurant Expo, The Hospitality Show, International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference New York, Live Design International and International Beauty Show New York on the Influential List

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, today announces five events in its Hospitality, Wellness and Experiential Technology markets have been recognized as fast-growing events by Trade Show Executive.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by Trade Show Executive for our fast-growing events,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Our events continue to see growth through our innovative data driven strategy. Additionally, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with leading NPS ratings, robust resigns for 2025 events and numerous testimonials from customers and attendees attesting to strong ROI.”

Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list features the fastest-growing U.S. trade shows and are ranked in three categories — By Net Square Feet, By Exhibiting Companies and By Total Attendance. Questex’s fast-growing events include:

Fastest 50 – By Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space

Fastest 50 – By Exhibiting Companies

Bar & Restaurant Expo, the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators

The Hospitality Show, produced in conjunction with AHLA, the only comprehensive hospitality event to bring together industry leaders and procurement specialists from across the hospitality spectrum

Live Design International (LDI), the preeminent event for the live events industry



Fastest 50 – By Total Attendance

The Hospitality Show, produced in conjunction with AHLA, the only comprehensive hospitality event to bring together industry leaders and procurement specialists from across the hospitality spectrum



Trade Show Executive also features the Next 50, a list of up and coming shows to watch. The International Beauty Show (IBS) New York, was featured in the exhibiting companies category.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212 895 8488‬

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.