Life Extension Expands Magnesium Line with New Magnesium Glycinate

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s the buzz about magnesium glycinate? This popular form of magnesium is easy for the body to absorb, which is excellent news for those who turn to dietary supplements to ensure they have healthy magnesium levels. Indeed, 60% of Americans don’t get enough magnesium from diet alone.* From heart and bone health to muscle and nerve health, this “mighty mineral” is crucial for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. Life Extension’s new Magnesium Glycinate formula delivers 105 mg of magnesium to meet customers’ needs and preferences.

*Clinical study published in Nutrients.

Magnesium Glycinate is the newest addition to Life Extension’s magnesium supplement lineup, which includes Neuro-Mag® Magnesium L-Threonate for memory and quick thinking support, Extend-Release Magnesium that provides two forms of magnesium, oxide and citrate, for immediate and extended-release, Calm-Mag providing magnesium acetyl-taurate, to promote a healthy response to stress and encourage feelings of relaxation, and Magnesium Caps, which supports heart and bone health with three forms of magnesium, oxide, citrate and succinate.

“We wanted to expand our magnesium lineup to meet customer demand,” explained Elan Hofman, Ph.D., a formulation scientist at Life Extension. “Magnesium glycinate is complexed with two glycine amino acids, making it a form of magnesium the body can use effectively.”

According to Life Extension’s Director of Education, Michael A. Smith, MD, eating a well-rounded diet does not guarantee healthy levels of magnesium levels. “Unfortunately, soil degradation can impact how much magnesium we get from the food we eat,” he explained. “Even if you eat bananas and avocados every day, you may still have insufficient magnesium levels to function optimally.”

That doesn’t mean you have to take poor soil quality lying down. “Adding a daily magnesium supplement is an excellent way to augment dietary intake of this essential mineral,” added Dr. Smith.

