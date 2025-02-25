SIX MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS NAMED TO THE 2025 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS LIST

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that three of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers as 2025 Southern California “Super Lawyers” and three as “Rising Stars.”No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer' each year. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.The following Musick Peeler attorneys have been named to the 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers list:Super Lawyers--Brian Holman: Schools & Education--Sonia Waisman: Insurance Coverage--Daniel Woods: Business LitigationRising Stars--Lisa Hsiao: General Litigation--Giorgio Sassine: International--Ron Torres: Personal Injury & Business Litigation

