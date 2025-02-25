TEN HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that nine attorneys have been selected as 2025 Southern California “Super Lawyers” and one as a “Rising Star.”No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a “Super Lawyer” each year. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.The following Hill Farrer attorneys have been named to the 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers list:Super Lawyers--Julia Birkel: Estate & Trust Litigation--Kevin Brogan: Eminent Domain, Professional Liability--John Byrne: Estate Planning & Probate--Christopher Dargan: Real Estate--Robert Ereon: Estate & Trust Litigation--Daniel McCarthy: Business Litigation---William Steckbauer: Real Estate & Business Litigation--Sean Topp: Business Litigation--Brian Weinhart: Real Estate & BankingRising Stars--Charles Bakaly: Business Litigation, Employment Litigation

