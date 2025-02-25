CENTAURY Plus Unveils New Air Dome Pressure Regulation Technology and Real-Time Monitoring Systems

BANSKA BYSTRICA, SLOVAKIA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CENTAURY Plus s.r.o. , a leading air domes producer and innovator in air-supported structures, announces breakthrough advancements in air dome technology, combining sophisticated pressure regulation systems with real-time monitoring capabilities. The company's latest developments represent a significant leap forward in temporary sports infrastructure, offering solutions that maintain structural integrity through advanced pressure control.The company's innovative dual-method pressure regulation system, which integrates both motor speed control and vent regulation, has demonstrated exceptional performance in challenging environments. This was recently showcased in a major project in Kaunas, Lithuania, where CENTAURY Plus successfully replaced a failed competitor's structure with a 115x74x20 meter football training facility."Our advanced pressure regulation technology sets new standards in air dome operation and safety," said a spokesperson for CENTAURY Plus. "Our intelligent control system continuously maintains optimal pressure through synchronized control of inverter-driven motors and servo-controlled air vents, automatically adjusting to heating cycles, wind conditions, and other environmental factors while maximizing energy efficiency. This technology is particularly crucial for large structures, where our advanced pressure monitoring and control systems significantly enhance structural integrity and substantially reduce the risk of system failures."Key Technological Advances:- Proprietary real-time monitoring application for continuous structure assessment- Dual-control pressure regulation system with automated response capabilities, especially suitable for large inflatable structures- Energy-efficient inverter technology reducing operational costs- Advanced climate control systems enabling year-round facility operation- Real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilitiesThe company's technology has demonstrated particular success in regions with challenging weather conditions, where traditional air dome systems have historically struggled. The Kaunas installation exemplifies this capability, providing year-round training facilities in Baltic winter conditions while maintaining optimal internal environments.The company's air dome manufacturing capabilities extend across various applications:- Sports facilities (football, tennis, swimming pools)- Multi-purpose athletic venues- Indoor training facilities- Temporary event spaces- Storage and industrial applicationsThe company's commitment to ongoing innovation extends to continuous software updates and long-term client support, ensuring that installed facilities benefit from the latest technological advances in air dome management and operation.For more information about CENTAURY Plus's advanced air dome solutions, visit https://airdomes.pro/ or contact info@airdomes.proAbout CENTAURY Plus s.r.o.Based in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, CENTAURY Plus s.r.o. is a pioneer in air-supported structure technology, specializing in the development, installation, and maintenance of advanced air dome facilities. The company's innovative solutions serve diverse applications including sports facilities, event spaces, and multi-purpose venues across Europe and Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.