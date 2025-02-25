Blue Diamond Resorts Unveils the Ultimate Dominican Experience: The Luxe Family Escape

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts introduces “The Luxe Family Escape”, an extraordinary five-night escape at the newly reopened and fully renewed Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino. Following a comprehensive renovation, the resort now offers a fully refreshed take on luxury family getaways, redefining all-inclusive vacations in the Caribbean with newly redesigned, modern accommodations and personalized service.

This exclusive package celebrates the resort’s transformation with an indulgent escape designed for families seeking the ultimate all-inclusive adventure. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with private transportation and fast-track service at the airport before settling into the completely reimagined Luxury Chairman Two-Bedroom Suite with Diamond Club™ privileges, where a dedicated butler ensures every detail is seamlessly curated. Little guests receive the same level of pampering with a Personalized Children's Butler, a one-of-a-kind service exclusive to this package.

Every morning, the family can gather for a private in-suite breakfast with unlimited waffles for children and endless mimosas for parents, recreating the warmth of a festive holiday gathering every morning. As the sun sets, families will enjoy an exclusive private beachfront dinner, a gourmet dining experience under the stars, complete with live music and an authentic Dominican performance.

Families will have exclusive access to the resort’s best amenities, including a one-hour private takeover of the Water Park at the neighboring Royalton Splash Punta Cana, transforming it into their own aquatic playground. The adventure continues with a hands-on Chef’s Table private cooking session at the renovated C/X Culinary Experience Restaurant, where the family will prepare a local dinner alongside the Executive Chef, and a private parent-child fitness class designed as a fun scavenger hunt around the renewed resort. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy ultimate relaxation with an all-access spa pass at The Royal Spa, indulging in unlimited rejuvenating treatments, followed by an expert-led Dominican rum tasting experience that introduces them to the rich flavors of the island.

Beyond the resort, once-in-a-lifetime destination experiences elevate this exclusive package. A private helicopter tour offers breathtaking aerial views of Punta Cana’s coastline before returning guests to the resort in VIP fashion. A private catamaran to Saona Island brings the family to one of the Caribbean’s most picturesque destinations, where a personal chef serves a lobster feast with fine champagne, complemented by curated charcuterie and fresh seafood. On land, a private jungle buggy and horseback riding excursion provides an exhilarating way to explore the Dominican countryside.

With starting rates of $35,000 USD for a five-night stay, accommodating up to two adults and three children, this exclusive package is available for booking from February 25 – March 18, 2025, with travel dates extending through December 23, 2025. This exclusive offering reflects Blue Diamond Resorts’ commitment to luxury, inviting families to experience the newly renewed and reopened Royalton Punta Cana in a way that is truly unforgettable.

"Ultimate Dominican Escape: The Luxe Family Escape"

Booking Window: February 25 – March 18, 2025*

Travel Dates: February 25 – December 23, 2025

Starting Rate: $35,000 USD**

Minimum Stay: 5 nights for 2 adults and 3 children

*The package and all included experiences are subject to availability. Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply. Product Exclusively available on demand by booking through media@bluediamondresorts.com

**Prices are based on per-night rates in USD and are subject to change without prior notice. This offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9555307-b692-426f-a3c7-f28fd4602cd8

For more information or to book this extraordinary escape, contact media@bluediamondresorts.com.

