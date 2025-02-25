Pretzelmaker® Announces New Location in Nebraska

Latest Store Opening Brings Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor to Grand Island

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker , the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites owned by FAT Brands Inc. , has announced its newest location in Grand Island, NE, marking the brand’s third store in the Cornhusker State. The new location, positioned in the heart of Grand Island’s bustling city, is now open for locals to enjoy Pretzelmaker’s freshly baked Pretzel Bites, all-natural lemonade and other craveworthy menu offerings.

“We are thrilled to continue Pretzelmaker’s growth in the state of Nebraska, with our third location to date,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Through our latest store opening, we look forward to becoming a part of the Grand Island community, bringing our fresh-baked and hand-rolled snacks to even more brand fans in the area.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces to select from, and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

The new Grand Island Pretzelmaker is located at 1229 Allen Drive, Suite A, Grand Island, NE 68803 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has grown into the second-largest soft pretzel concept in the U.S., with over 280 locations worldwide, and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .

