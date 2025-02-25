Titan.ium Platform Empowers Operators with Customer-Defined Applications

Differentiated, customized services built on consistent platform provides efficiency and security

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium Platform today announced the availability of Customer-Defined Applications (CDAs) that enable telecommunications operators to create differentiated services built on the Titan and Titan.ium platform – providing consistency, efficiency, security, and compliance.

CDAs enable operators to deploy custom-built applications directly on Titan.ium’s telco-grade platform that delivers integration with existing off-the-shelf (OTS) solutions and access to critical subscriber and routing data.

“By offering operators the ability to define and implement their applications, we enable them to create innovative service delivery models and gain a competitive edge in their markets,” said Bruno Lacoste, CEO, Titan.ium Platform.“CDAs are as dynamic and adaptable as the networks they serve.”

CDAs address critical network functions, including centralized routing engines, fraud and security management, revenue assurance systems, internetworking solutions and provisioning gateways. They provide customers with the opportunity to add their “secret sauce” into the network and gain market advantage by differentiating from their competition.

"Titan.ium’s solution allows BT Group to optimize routing within our network infrastructure, providing a significant competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Nitin Patel, director of mobile voice & messaging, BT Group. “Over the course of our longstanding partnership, we’ve developed customer-defined applications that have fundamentally transformed network operations, bringing numerous benefits, including enhanced efficiency, reliability, scalability, security, and cost savings. We’re excited to continue this journey with Titan.ium as we strive to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

Titan.ium’s CDAs outpace competitive offerings with unmatched customization and robust telco-grade design. This flexibility enables operators to create differentiated services that respond to the dynamic demands of their customers. Titan.ium has customization and innovation architects to help guide customers through the process of creating their CDAs.

The Titan.ium security infrastructure ensures that CDAs remain compliant with industry standards while providing protection against threats. The platform’s flexible integration capabilities enable adaptation to diverse systems such as 4G, 5G, IMS, IPX, voice, data, messaging, making it a versatile solution for operators worldwide.

To learn more about Titan.ium Platform’s Customer-Defined Applications and how they can empower your network, register for the webinar on April 23, Maximizing Network Agility: The Power of Customer-Defined Applications (CDA) in 5G & Beyond .

About Titan.ium Platform

Titan.ium Platform is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Our solutions, which are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies, including eight of the world’s top 10 communications service providers and all of the top five, are a testament to our industry leadership. Titan.ium supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit https://titaniumplatform.com .

Media Contact

Glenn Rossman

glenn@eckertcomms.com

914-623-8354

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.