True Residential Announces Strategic Partnership with Caliber

The Joint Venture Combines Premium Refrigeration with High-Performance Grills—Yielding a Complete Outdoor Kitchen Program

O'Fallon, MO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Residential, a luxury home refrigeration brand with commercial DNA, is expanding its footprint in the commercial, residential, and outdoor kitchen markets through a strategic partnership with Caliber—a brand known for its superbly crafted professional grills and precision grilling expertise. True Residential will now be the sole manufacturer of Caliber grills, solidifying its full-service outdoor kitchen offerings.

“At True, our research and development team has led refrigeration through continuous innovation and optimization for over 80 years. Likewise, Caliber’s shared commitment to excellence in both engineering and aesthetic integrity exemplifies the underlying synergy between our two American-made brands. The True Caliber partnership is designed to unite precision cooling with exceptional grilling, bridging the hot and cold sides of the culinary experience while delivering the ultimate customizable kitchen collection” says Kay Trulaske, Sales & Marketing, True Residential.

The Rockwell Social Grill, a 360-degree walk-around grill, will be the first grill released by True Caliber. Envisioned by David Rockwell, design legend and founder of the iconic cross-disciplinary architecture and design firm, Rockwell Group, the namesake grill will initially be available in four sizes (36”, 42”, a 48”, and a 60” Freestanding), and will offer the choice of propane or natural gas, grill or griddle, and stainless steel or any of True’s curated color and hardware solutions. The Rockwell grills feature a fully retractable “disappearing” lid equipped with a special counterbalance mechanism that ensures smooth transitions when opening or closing. In addition to the advancements to production True is implementing, the grills will be outfitted in True’s 300-series stainless steel and will come equipped with industry-exclusive 20,000 BTU patented Crossflame burners plus radiant technology (the griddle will boast 15,000 BTU Crossflame burners). True Caliber also decreased the depth of the Rockwell by three inches—allowing the grill to fit in 24” deep cabinets, along with a few additional advancements such as replacing the gas valve springs with durable Weber Knapp hinges that perform well in all types of weather, and angling the pitch of the firebox at a steeper angle to improve grease management and flow.

The benefits to the True Caliber partnership are multifaceted. It delivers Caliber access to True’s top-of-the-line sheet metal fabrication equipment, its meticulously finessed specialty paint operations, as well as the ability to have key PVD hardware components engineered in-house, for complete quality control. Synchronized short lead times, premium commercial grade materials and performance, an expanded distribution network, and access to unparalleled customization options, are just a few of the additional advantages. Moreover, with True’s undercounter units—which are UL-rated for outdoors—the capability to create a show-stopping, all-inclusive and cohesive outdoor kitchen program is unrivaled. The Caliber grills are available in any of True’s Build Your True Program of curated custom finish and hardware options. With True’s unveiling of its striking new Olive finish, designers and homeowners will have a choice of 84 alluring color combinations.

About True Residential: A division of the third generation, family owned-and-operated True ® Manufacturing Company in St. Louis, True Residential was established to deliver the finest in high-end home refrigeration backed by a long legacy of commercial performance. Handcrafted in the USA with the same meticulous attention to quality and detail industry professionals demand, the residential series includes full-size refrigerators and refrigerator columns; and indoor/outdoor undercounter wine cabinets, refrigerators, beverage centers, refrigerator drawers, beer dispensers, and ice machines. For more information about True® Residential, call 888-616-8783 or visit true-residential.com .

About Caliber: Founded by two hot-side industry titans in Southern California, Caliber has been setting the standard for premium cooking appliances for over a decade. The company is driven by a passion for innovation, technical mastery, and the art of grilling. Its industry-exclusive Rockwell Grill—designed for peak functionality and performance by the award-winning interdisciplinary design firm, Rockwell Group—features a fully retractable, disappearing lid that redefines outdoor cooking with a seamless 360-degree social grilling experience. In 2025, Caliber joined forces with fellow American-made brand, Missouri-based True Residential, leveraging the luxury appliance manufacturer’s industry expertise and cutting-edge production capabilities. Today, the partnership blends Caliber’s hot-side prowess and ingenuity with True Residential’s precision engineering and its exceptional range of indoor/outdoor undercounter refrigeration offerings—allowing for a fully customizable, showstopping outdoor kitchen package that caters to personal preference while elevating the outdoors. For more information about Caliber, E-mail info@true-caliber.com or visit true-caliber.com.

