GearTrack and NexGen Delivering Comprehensive Asset Tracking Services

Companies’ ongoing partnership offers a unique, fully integrated solution for supply chain asset tracking

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GearTrack , an end-to-end intelligent supply chain management solution that works with shippers to monitor and protect their most critical assets, and NexGen Tech Solutions (“NexGen”), a leading IT organization providing cutting-edge solutions to enterprises globally, announce their continued strategic partnership. With GearTrack and NexGen, IoT insights seamlessly integrate with IT systems, creating a holistic solution that not only tracks assets in real-time but also provides actionable data to create a smarter, more agile logistics network.

This unique partnership combines GearTrack’s IoT-based asset tracking and protection technology with NexGen’s IT infrastructure expertise – going beyond simple asset tracking – by delivering end-to-end system integration and enhanced asset actionability. GearTrack offers the trust and credibility of deploying IoT at scale in rugged, real-world environments, while NexGen provides unparalleled expertise in system integration. This collaboration enables both companies to deliver a turnkey solution that simplifies IoT adoption, ensures seamless IT integration, and unlocks additional value for their customers across various industries through tools that streamline data in a single location and provide advanced analytics and AI intelligence.

“Working alongside NexGen and leveraging their team’s deep expertise, this partnership ensures GearTrack integrates seamlessly with our customers’ existing technology and operational systems,” said Barak Weinisman , CEO of GearTrack. “Together, we’re making IoT adoption easier and more impactful, allowing businesses to focus on growth and innovation rather than operational challenges. This partnership is setting the standard for real-time visibility and control in logistics by enabling businesses to drive even greater ROI.”

Unlike external development teams, which can require extensive onboarding, NexGen’s familiarity with GearTrack’s IoT solution enables faster, more secure integration into customers’ IT ecosystems. This ensures smoother implementation and eliminates the common pain points of deploying IoT at scale, such as data synchronization across enterprise resource planning systems (ERP) and warehouse management systems (WMS) platforms.

“By combining our IT integration expertise with GearTrack’s cutting-edge IoT technology, we are helping clients achieve a new level of efficiency, transparency, and security in their operations,” added Shell Sharma , CEO of NexGen Tech Solutions. “Together, we’re redefining what seamless asset management looks like for today’s complex logistics environments.”

To proactively address customer concerns about IoT performance in challenging industrial environments, GearTrack and NexGen conducted rigorous, real-world validation for reusable transport asset (RTA) tracking and optimization by replicating a supply chain customer’s unique environment. These tests replicated a customer’s supply chain environment, with GearTrack trackers placed inside a steel cavity of a fully loaded pallet, transported over a two-hour route across North Atlanta.

The results confirmed GearTrack’s exceptional reliability:

100% of expected device messages were received with zero missed pings, including precise location updates at every stop.

The device maintained excellent cellular connectivity, even in enclosed box trucks and environments surrounded by liquid.

It also performed successfully indoors at a local consumer warehouse, further demonstrating its dependability across varied logistics settings.



“Our partnership isn’t just about technology; it’s about outcomes,” added Weinisman. “Together, GearTrack and NexGen are providing customers with the confidence and tools needed to achieve new levels of efficiency, transparency, and security in logistics.”

By integrating IoT insights into centralized dashboards with advanced analytics and AI capabilities, this partnership enables customers to optimize workflows, reduce operational costs, and drive efficiencies. Features such as customizable alerts and notifications allow businesses to take proactive actions, transforming raw data into actionable insights that improve decision-making.

As the logistics industry moves toward digitization and data-driven decision-making, businesses increasingly require proactive, fully integrated solutions to maintain a competitive edge. GearTrack and NexGen are uniquely positioned to address these needs, delivering a connected asset intelligence solution that redefines what seamless asset management looks like in today’s complex logistics landscape.

About GearTrack

GearTrack is an end-to-end IoT-powered supply chain solution designed to track, monitor, and protect high-value and condition-sensitive assets in real-time. Trusted by industries from construction to consumer electronics, our platform is designed to provide asset-level tracking, alerting shippers to potential risks before they cause costly damage or delays. GearTrack helps companies stay ahead of problems, reduce downtime, and ensure on-time, in-full deliveries. To learn more, please visit GearTrack.io .

About NexGen Tech Solutions

NexGen Tech Solutions is one of the leading IT organizations, providing cutting-edge solutions to enterprises and start-ups globally. NexGen Tech Solutions empowers businesses to build new products/solutions and optimize their technology operations across different industry verticals. Headquartered in Texas (USA), we have regional offices in Canada, India, Singapore, Germany, and Australia. To learn more, visit our website .

Media Contact:

Erika Belezarian

LeadCoverage

erika@leadcoverage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.