Command Alkon to Showcase Knowledge and Expertise at World of Asphalt/Agg1

Leaders Set to Deliver Three Sessions in Agg1 Education Program

Birmingham, Ala., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to announce a series of engaging educational sessions at this year's annual World of Asphalt/Agg1 show, taking place from March 25-27, 2025. These sessions will showcase the expertise of Command Alkon’s leadership team, focusing on essential topics that address challenges and opportunities within the industry.

Unleashing the Power of Intentional Leadership: Leading Yourself to Lead Others

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Host: Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer

Join Command Alkon Chief Executive Officer, Martin Willoughby, for an inspiring workshop that emphasizes the importance of self-leadership in effective management. This session will explore how cultivating intentional habits can enhance personal growth and empower leaders to inspire their teams. Attendees will gain practical insights and strategies to foster authenticity, resilience, and empathy in their leadership approach, ultimately guiding their teams toward shared success.

Build A Strong Cyber Defense for the Digital Age

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Hosts: Jeff Newlin, Chief Revenue Officer; Billy Ripple, Solutions Specialist

In an era where digital technology is pivotal in the heavy building materials industry, cybersecurity is more important than ever. Join Jeff Newlin and Billy Ripple of Command Alkon as they address the evolving cyber threats facing the industry and share essential tools and strategies for building a robust cyber defense. This session will provide attendees with actionable steps to protect their businesses and create a cybersecurity-focused culture within their organizations.

Crush Your Production Goals Using AI and ML

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Host: Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer

Ranjeev Teelock, Command Alkon Chief Product Officer, will lead a session focused on harnessing the power of UX, AI, and machine learning to optimize operations in the heavy building materials sector. Attendees will learn how to automate tasks, enhance inventory management, reduce costs, and make informed decisions that drive productivity. This session promises to equip participants with the tools and strategies needed to achieve and exceed their production goals.

The World of Asphalt/Agg1 show is an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to connect, learn, and grow. Command Alkon is proud to contribute to this event with sessions designed to inspire innovation and leadership as well as drive success in the heavy building materials industry. You can view a schedule of live demonstrations in Command Alkon’s Booth 6161 at the show as well as these educational offerings here.

For more information about the education program or to register for the World of Asphalt/Agg1 show, please visit https://www.worldofasphalt.com/.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.