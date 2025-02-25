Data Storage Corporation’s CloudFirst Completes Major Cloud Upgrade for Leading Food Distributor

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and IT automation, that integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, today announced that its CloudFirst subsidiary has successfully completed a major on-premise infrastructure upgrade for a leading food distributor and long-time enterprise customer, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for complex IT transformations.

The migration involved moving the customer to the latest processors with significantly higher performance, reliability, and scalability to support the demands of enterprise-scale operations. This upgrade delivers scalability and efficiency while ensuring seamless integration with leading cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud to enhance and optimize their multi-cloud environment.

The project was very complex due to the customer’s older OS, reliance on older processors, and they faced growing operational challenges, including system performance limitations, capacity constraints, and increasing IT costs. CloudFirst conducted a comprehensive assessment and determined that moving them to its most advanced processing environment would eliminate bottlenecks, provide the scalability needed for future growth, and enhance backup and disaster recovery capabilities.

By leveraging its deep experience with IBM power systems and working closely with the customer’s IT team, CloudFirst executed the transition with minimal disruption, ensuring continuous business operations. The upgrade also enables the customer to leverage CloudFirst’s deep integration with hyperscale cloud providers, allowing for greater flexibility, workload optimization, and long-term cost efficiencies.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “CloudFirst has a precision approach and commitment to excellence allowing them to continue to earn the trust of enterprise customers who are navigating complex IT. This project highlights our expertise in delivering strategic solutions that seamlessly integrate with hyperscale environments, ensuring reliability, security, and scalability.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) through its subsidiaries is a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, fully managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. Recognizing that data migration is a critical step in transitioning from on-premises systems to the cloud, DTST provides comprehensive migration services to ensure seamless, secure, and efficient data transfer, minimizing downtime and optimizing performance.

Through its CloudFirst platform, built on IBM Power Cloud infrastructure, DTST delivers high-performance, scalable, and secure cloud solutions with interoperability across its infrastructure partners, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

With data centers supporting cloud platform deployments across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, DTST provides mission-critical cloud services to a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations.

As a leader in the multi-billion-dollar cloud hosting and business continuity market, DTST is recognized for its expertise in cloud infrastructure, IT modernization, and data migration, enabling clients to transition to the cloud with confidence and operational continuity.

For more information, please visit www.dtst.com or follow us on X @DataStorageCorp.

Safe Harbor Provision

