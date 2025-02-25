SGIC Introduces a Fixed Indemnity Plan Offering Flexible Coverage for Gig Workers and the Self-Employed

SGIC

SGIC’s Fixed Indemnity Insurance provides predictable benefits and broad provider access, ideal for gig workers and the self-employed seeking flexible coverage.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) is spotlighting its Fixed Indemnity Medical Insurance Plan — an adaptable insurance solution designed to meet the evolving needs of gig workers, freelancers, and the self-employed. As healthcare costs continue to rise, many independent workers seek flexible options that offer predictable benefits without the constraints of network limitations.SGIC's Fixed Indemnity Insurance Plan provides financial support by paying a fixed amount for each covered benefit, regardless of the actual costs of medical expenses. Policyholders have the freedom to choose their preferred doctors and hospitals, offering a significant advantage to those who prioritize flexibility in their healthcare decisions.Key Features of the Fixed Indemnity Insurance Plan:- Broad Provider Access: Freedom to visit any doctor or hospital without network restrictions.- Predictable Benefits: Fixed benefit amounts are allocated for specific services, such as hospital stays, outpatient visits, and diagnostic testing. Insurance Coverage Highlights: Includes benefits for hospital stays, preventive care services, emergency care, diagnostic testing, and prescription savings programs.- No Enrollment Restrictions: Individuals can enroll at any time without needing a qualifying event."We believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare," says Bryan Schmidt, COO. "At SGIC, we're committed to providing flexible, customizable health insurance solutions that empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey."In today's dynamic work environment, SGIC recognizes the importance of adaptable insurance options. By offering predictable benefits and broad access to healthcare providers, SGIC's Fixed Indemnity Insurance Plan delivers practical solutions for managing healthcare costs and ensuring financial protection during unexpected health events.About Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC)Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) offers a range of health insurance products tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, gig workers, and self-employed individuals — particularly those without access to traditional employer-sponsored health benefits.Distinguishing itself in the insurance marketplace, SGIC provides customizable insurance solutions designed to adapt to different lifestyles and budgets. With a long history in the health insurance market, SGIC leverages its expertise to offer flexible plans that prioritize affordability and choice, allowing policyholders to select the coverage that best meets their needs.Important Information:Please note that SGIC's product offerings vary by state and are subject to specific terms, limitations, and availability. Clients are encouraged to review all policy details thoroughly and consult a licensed insurance agent for further information.The information provided is a brief description of the important features of this insurance plan. It is not an insurance contract. Coverage is subject to eligibility requirements, and the policy terms and conditions will govern the actual benefits received. Deductibles, limits, waiting periods, and exclusions may apply. The plan described here does not constitute comprehensive health insurance (often referred to as "major medical coverage") and does not satisfy a person's individual obligation to secure the requirement of minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). For more information about the ACA, please refer to healthcare.gov.Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC)- This is a solicitation of insurance.

