IMBIBE LIFESTYLES’ PEARL PILLOW A STAR AMONG STARS INSIDE (AND OUTSIDE!) 2025 CRITICS CHOICE & GRAMMYS AWARD LOUNGE

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrities recently luxe-lounging and celebrating at the Bodywell & MEND 2025 Critics' Choice & Grammy Fire Relief Lounge Presented by GBK Brand Bar got to bring home Imbibe Lifestyles' Pearl The Luxury Sleeper Pillow, a groundbreaking, luxury pillow that’s doctor-designed to alleviate pressure and help regulate body temperature while sleeping.

Iconic celebs like award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis, (‘How to Get Away with Murder’) and Billboard and MTV award-winning singer Matilde G brought some Imbibe Lifestyles love to social media, looking stunning while 'snoozing' with their Pearl Pillows.

Imbibe Lifestyles’ Chief Scientist and Co-Founder Dr. Geoff Rudy says seeing the Pearl ‘rub shoulders’ with some of Hollywood’s finest is a fitting preview for this trailblazing pillow’s upcoming, nationwide launch on Amazon.com.

“Restorative, peaceful sleep is the ultimate dream,” said Dr. Geoff Rudy, an experienced Team Chiropractic Sports Physician/Acupuncturist for both professional MLB and NFL sports teams who has also endured his own spinal cord injury. “It’s why, together with my co-founder, <Michealene Cristini Risley>, we worked tirelessly to develop a pillow that could help our patients, our families, and ourselves. We’re proud of the reactions; they speak volumes.”

From ‘Yellowstone’ actor Ian Bohen, to Grammy nominee Durand Bernarr, to ‘The Voice’ singer DIXSON, to ICON award-winner Vassy, and more- the Imbibe Lifestyles Pearl posed for star-studded pics in the awards lounge, taking to social media and setting the stage for a great night’s sleep.

But rest-assured, despite the super hot hype, the Pearl is designed to keep dreamers cool. Both sides of the pillow are lined with aqua coolant gel and the pillow's insides are silver and copper-infused, guaranteeing a ‘fresh flip’ while also inhibiting the growth of microbes and odor. High-quality, shape-maintaining, polyurethane foam cushioning helps relax tired muscles and reduce pressure by bringing direct support to the head, neck, and shoulders. And all of this strategic ‘science’ is nontoxic, hypoallergenic, and safely tucked inside a broad-spectrum, antimicrobial cover that keeps the Pearl’s surface clean.

“The Pearl has redefined ‘sleeper-hit’, and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

For more information, visit https://imbibelifestyles.com/

About Imbibe Lifestyles:

Founded by CEO/Co-Founder Michealene Cristini Risley and Chief Scientist/Co-Founder Dr. Geoff Rudy, Imbibe Lifestyles stands at the forefront of sleep innovation, creating the first in a patent pending line of ergonomically correct posture sleeping pillows.

Imbibe’s name draws inspiration from the word ‘Imbibition’ – a natural process that distributes nutrients in your spine, which can be induced when laying in the proper spinal position. Imbibe Lifestyles follows the core values of Innovation, Mindfulness, Balance, Integrity, Biochemistry, and Excellence.

Imbibe Lifestyles has designed first-of-its-kind pillows that address the needs of all types of sleepers and body types, including those struggling with spinal injuries.

More About Dr. Geoff Rudy:

Dr. Geoff Rudy has held pivotal roles as Head Chiropractic and Acupuncture Physician at various prestigious clinics, including Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, and Downtown Miami. His contributions extend to elite athletes, having served as the Team Chiropractic Sports Physician and Acupuncturist for the Miami Marlins Major-League Baseball Team, the Miami United Soccer League, and XPE Sports, NFL Combine and NFL off-season training camp. He currently serves as the Director of Chiropractic Medicine at Lauderdale Sports Performance Institute in Fort Lauderdale.

