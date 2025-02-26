AAHA Launches New Referral Guidelines

Roger, the 2025 AAHA Referral Guidelines mascot

AAHA releases 2025 Referral Guidelines to improve vet referrals with better communication, tech, and patient care. Learn more: aaha.org/referral.

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) is proud to announce the release of the 2025 AAHA Referral Guidelines, offering veterinary teams a clear roadmap for managing referrals with a focus on communication, technology, and centering the pet and family’s experience.

“Effective and efficient communication between primary and specialty care teams is a critical component of true family-centered practice and necessary for best patient outcomes,” said Jessica Vogelsang, DVM, AAHA Chief Medical Officer. “It is our hope that these updated referral guidelines offer guidance for best practices in today's digital world to help practitioners gain clarity on roles and responsibilities, streamline coordination of care, and minimize confusion.”

These updated guidelines provide best practices for ensuring seamless collaboration between primary care and specialty veterinarians, ultimately enhancing patient care and client satisfaction. Key highlights of the guidelines include:

Building Client Trust: A structured referral process fosters client confidence and strengthens veterinary relationships.

Timely Referrals Improve Outcomes: Coordinated referrals can extend survival times, enhance quality of life, and significantly boost client satisfaction.

Effective Communication: Digital tools, such as web-based portals, improve case management and collaboration.

Cost Transparency: Clear discussions about referral costs reduce stress and set realistic client expectations.

This release marks the second in a three-part guideline series dedicated to advancing family-centered veterinary practice, with the final installment focusing on One Health.

The 2025 AAHA Referral Guidelines are generously supported by CareCredit.

For more information on the 2025 AAHA Referral Guidelines, visit aaha.org/referral.

