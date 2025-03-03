ALTER ECO INTRODUCES NEW CLUSTERS AND FLAVORS AT 2025 NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST

Where Indulgence Meets Impact: The Regenerative Food Brand Expands its Lineup with Bold New Creations

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alter Eco’s delicious chocolates, truffles, granolas and quinoas taste good because they’re made good. The cult-favorite company deeply rooted in regenerative farming, eco-conscious sourcing and fair for life-certified chocolate will unveil its new snackable Oat Clusters and bar and truffle thin flavors during this year’s Natural Products Expo West, March 5 – 7 in Anaheim California. At the season’s most anticipated event for best-in-class brands to showcase their most remarkable innovations, Alter Eco will also tantalize tastebuds with exciting new chocolate bar flavors, their amazing truffles and a brand new product line of oat cluster snacks.“At Alter Eco, we’ve never believed in compromise—especially when it comes to snacking. No one should have to choose between incredible flavor and a cleaner planet, and with our new chocolate flavors as well as oat clusters, every bite delivers the rich, satisfying indulgence consumers crave,” said Keith Bearden, CEO of Alter Eco Foods. “We may be known for our chocolate bars at Alter Eco, but our love of creating delicious food goes so much farther than that. At the Natural Product Expo West, we are elated to highlight the breadth of our brand lineup with sumptuous snacks that not only do the body and mind well but improve the planet in the process.”At Booth 1556, Expo West attendees will have the opportunity to experience some of Alter Eco’s finest new and bestselling goods, including:BRAND NEW Oat Clusters: Crunchy, mouthwatering, no sugar-added granola paired with expertly crafted, organic and Fair for Life certified chocolate creates the most satisfying snack for savory-seekers and sweet tooths! Luscious yet healthful flavors include Almond Butter Oat Clusters, Cashew Butter Oat Clusters and Dark Chocolate Oat Clusters.BRAND NEW Chocolates: Organic Sweet Ginger Chocolate Truffle Thin Bar, Passion Fruit Crème Truffle Thin Bar and a tantalizing 70% Dark Chocolate Coffee Britte Bar join Alter Eco’s lineup to offer 20+ different flavors of organic chocolate bars and Truffle Thins with an MSRP of $4.95. Every single flavor is USDA Organic, Certified Fair for Life and Climate Neutral, B-Corp Certified, as well as gluten free.Spring-Ready Truffle Mix: A seasonal assortment of Alter Eco’s famously smooth truffles, featuring Sea Salt, Salted Caramel, and Classic Truffles in festive, Easter and spring-forward packaging—perfectly timed for the season.Besides the products sampled at the booth, visitors stopping by for a taste can also learn more about Alter Eco’s other crowd pleasers such as:Granolas: All of Alter Eco’s granolas are organic with no added sugar, artificial ingredients or industrial oils. With an MSRP of $7.99, each bag is superiorly crunchy with mouthwatering goodness in every bite. Enjoy Dark Chocolate, Cashew Butter, Cinnamon Raisin and Almond Butter.Quinoas: Revered by ancient Incas as “chisaya mama” or “mother grain,” our Bolivian Quinoa is fluffier, nuttier and without the bitterness so common to lesser grades. Savor Alter Eco’s Organic Heirloom Pearl Quinoa, Rainbow Heirloom Quinoa and Black Heirloom Quinoa at and MSRP of $9.99.From the start, Alter Eco Foods has been deeply rooted in regenerative practices that restore and improve the environment, and all the people involved. Here are some of the ways how:• Regenerative Farming: Alter Eco farmers use methods that restore soil health, capture carbon, and help reverse climate change.• Eco-Conscious Sourcing: Commitment to organic, sustainably sourced ingredients that ensure both ethical and planet-friendly production.• Empowering Farmers: Helps build better livelihoods for farmers through advantageous agricultural practices that increase long-term crop production and soil health.• Fair for Life certified chocolate: Higher certification than fair trade that monitors and certifies companies for standards in agriculture, manufacturing and trade.• Health benefits: Cleaner ingredients free from artificial additives, chemicals, and preservatives partnered with naturally high nutritional values support a healthy diet.To learn more about Alter Eco, visit them online and follow @altereco_foods on social media.To eat Alter Eco and save the planet, purchase Alter Eco’s full range of incredible chocolates, quinoa and granola at the online shop , Amazon and in major grocers and specialty markets nationwide.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Alter Eco and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

