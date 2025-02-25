UAV Corp. to Host Landmark X Spaces Teleconference Today

Unveiling Strategic Breakthroughs and Shareholder Value Catalysts at 5 PM EST

Key Points:

UAV Corp. Secures $20M Growth Boost & Expands Market Reach



UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) announces a Letter of Intent(s) for up to $20+ million to accelerate its hybrid airship-drone technology. This strategic funding enhances manufacturing expansion, airship completion, and high-stakes contract acquisitions, positioning the company to capitalize on the $242 billion UAV market.

Major Shareholder Value Enhancements & OTCQB Uplisting



The company strengthens investor confidence by retiring 300 million shares and advancing its OTCQB uplisting, increasing market liquidity and institutional appeal. These moves underscore UAV Corp.’s commitment to shareholder value and financial growth.

Groundbreaking UAV Technology & Industry Leadership Unveiled



UAV Corp’s DART SA70-12 airship with long-endurance flight and advanced tether tech is set to revolutionize security operations. With a powerhouse leadership team and live demo events, UAV Corp. drives game-changing innovation in defense, homeland security, and commercial UAV sectors.

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV), a trailblazing innovator in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, invites shareholders, investors, and industry stakeholders to a pivotal teleconference today at 5:00 PM EST on X Spaces. This eagerly anticipated event promises to unveil a series of groundbreaking developments that position UAV Corp. at the forefront of the $242 billion UAV market, delivering transformative opportunities for its shareholders. Led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Lawson, the teleconference will spotlight strategic advancements that signal a defining chapter for the company and its investor community.

A Teaser of What’s to Come

Today’s teleconference will offer an exclusive preview of UAV Corp.’s bold strides, including:

UAV Leadership: Insights into how the DART SA70-12 airship—equipped with long-endurance flight and cutting-edge tether technology—is poised to secure borders and clinch high-stakes government and commercial contracts.

$20 Million Funding Milestone: Details on a Letter of Intent(s) for up to $20 plus million, a financial accelerant set to propel strategic growth, from airship completion to manufacturing expansion.

Shareholder Value Fortification: Updates on the retirement of 300 million shares and conversion(s) status, underscoring an unwavering commitment to equity protection.

Elite Management Team Unveiling: The introduction of a powerhouse leadership roster—government and surveillance luminaries—primed to catapult UAV Corp. to industry dominance.

OTCQB Uplisting Momentum: Progress toward a prestigious OTCQB listing, amplifying liquidity and credibility for institutional investor appeal.

Open House Sneak Peek: A first look at an upcoming events showcasing live UAV demos and global contract negotiations, offering shareholders a tangible stake in the company’s ascent.

Why This Matters for Shareholders

This teleconference is more than an update—it’s a clarion call for UAV Corp.’s shareholders, marking a pivotal moment where innovation, financial strategy, and leadership converge to unlock extraordinary value. As the UAV market surges toward a projected $242 billion by 2037, UAV Corp/Skyborne Technology stands uniquely positioned to capture significant market share, driven by its hybrid airship-drone technology and dual focus on government and commercial applications. The infusion of prospective capital, coupled with a tightened share structure and a fortified management team, signals a robust trajectory toward enhanced stock value and market prominence. For investors, this is a front-row seat to a company poised to redefine aerial technology and deliver substantial returns.

“We’re at a turning point,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. “Today’s teleconference will lay bare our vision—a fusion of cutting-edge technology and shareholder-centric strategy that’s set to propel UAV Corp. to new heights. This is a can’t-miss moment for anyone invested in our future.”

Join the Conversation

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to tune in live on X Spaces at 5:00 PM EST today, February 25, 2025. Access the event via UAV Corp.’s official X account (UAV Corp (@UAV_Corp) / X) or the direct link provided on uavcorp.net. This listen-only teleconference will feature a comprehensive Q&A session addressing investor priorities, including responses to emails received from shareholders. Additionally, all shareholders are invited to submit questions via direct messages to UAV Corp (@UAV_Corp) / X on X. While we aim to address as many inquiries as possible, please understand that time constraints may limit the number of responses during the event. Key updates will follow on X and the company website for those unable to attend.

UAV Corp. is not just charting a course—it’s igniting a legacy of leadership and value creation. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the unveiling of a transformative era for the company and its shareholders.

About UAV Corp.:

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a premier innovator in unmanned aerial vehicle technology, specializing in low/mid/high-altitude airships and surveillance systems that serve defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. Based in Florida, UAV Corp. is committed to advancing aerospace solutions while maximizing shareholder value through operational excellence and strategic growth. For more information about UMAV Corp and its innovative technologies, please visit www.uavcorp.net or contact:

Michael Lawson, CEO

Email: mlawson@uavcorp.net

Address: 115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465

Phone: 877- 425-1066

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

