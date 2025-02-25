Thrive Honors 2024 Outstanding Partner Award Winners

Annual awards program recognizes exceptional partner collaborations

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the winners of its Outstanding Partner Awards. Thrive is pleased to recognize Broadleaf as the Breakout Partner of the Year; Telarus as the Engineering Team of the Year; Bridgepointe as the Partner of the Year; and AVANT as the Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD) of the Year.

Thrive partners with the industry’s best-of-breed technology and channel companies, enabling it to build, deliver, and support NextGen managed services that customers have come to expect. The company’s annual Outstanding Partner Awards spotlight partners who exemplify collaboration, innovation, and shared success that define Thrive’s partner ecosystem. The winners of this year’s Partner Awards demonstrated significant contributions that enabled Thrive to continue to drive innovation and growth for its customers. Winners include:

one of the nation’s leading tech advisory firms, for Partner of the Year. Bridgepointe is a trusted partner to Thrive, bringing a breadth and depth of technical expertise, so all customers technology journeys are seamless and stress-free. AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and one of the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributors, for TSD of the year. AVANT helps Thrive keep ahead of the accelerating pace of change by providing the resources and relationships needed to navigate the ever-changing world of communications and IT infrastructure successfully.

“We are proud to recognize the honorees of the Outstanding Partner Awards for their unmatched collaboration that supports us in delivering the best possible experiences to our customers,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Our top-tier partners share our mission of empowering businesses to harness the promise of technology. Broadleaf, Telarus, Bridgepointe, and AVANT all bring exceptional dedication and innovative mindsets that help fuel our continuous growth to power our customers digital transformation journeys.”

To learn more about Thrive and its award-winning partners, visit the website.

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

