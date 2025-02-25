Xeriant’s Nanotechnology is a Key Differentiator for NEXBOARD™

Thermoplastic nanocomposites promise enhanced performance for the construction industry and beyond

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or "the Company"), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, is pleased to announce significant progress toward completing the development and certification of its eco-friendly NEXBOARD™ construction panels by enhancing its mechanical and thermal properties through the incorporation of nanotechnology.

“At Xeriant, we are integrating nanotechnology to produce a nanocomposite called NEXBOARD, the next generation of building materials. By embedding engineered nanoparticles, we have created a product that will be lighter and stronger with improved fire and water resistance compared with traditional materials. The use of nanotechnology to strengthen performance is positioning Xeriant as a leader in construction innovation,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

NEXBOARD™ is poised to make a significant impact in the green construction materials market, which is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030, according to a June 2024 report by the World Economic Forum. The construction industry consumes approximately 60% of all natural resources and contributes about 40% of global CO 2 emissions, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable alternatives like NEXBOARD. Recent breakthroughs in polymer chemistry, nanotechnology, materials processing, and fabrication techniques have enabled Xeriant to develop NEXBOARD as a cost-effective, high performance, sustainable alternative to traditional building materials.

Xeriant is committed to providing regular updates, which will include insights into formulation testing, certification milestones, and key industry partnerships, ensuring that investors, builders, and stakeholders remain fully engaged throughout this process.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

