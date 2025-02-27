Powerledger’s TraceX Introduces Forwards Feature to Bring Price Certainty and Automation to REC Trading

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraceX, the leading REC trading marketplace by Powerledger, is transforming the way Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) are traded with the launch of its Forwards feature. This new functionality brings price stability, risk reduction, and financial certainty to buyers, generators, and brokers—eliminating the inefficiencies of traditional REC markets.Solving market challenges with a Digital First approachREC trading has historically been complex and fragmented, with manual processes, extensive Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, and counterparty risks that create uncertainty for all market participants. TraceX’s Forwards feature digitizes and streamlines REC transactions, providing greater security, automation, and transparency in every trade.Key benefits of TraceX Forwards for market participants For Buyers: Lock in REC prices in advance, mitigating market volatility and financial risk. For Energy Generators: Gain predictable revenue and improve financial planning with greater certainty. For Brokers & Traders: Deliver better pricing structures for clients, drive sales growth, and enhance revenue forecasting.How TraceX Forwards worksTraceX’s Forwards feature automates and simplifies forward REC trading by ensuring:Automated KYC & Counterparty Verification: TraceX conducts thorough verification of participant details, while also allowing participants to perform KYC and additional checks as needed.Binding Contracts: Once both parties complete KYC, contracts become binding, eliminating last-minute withdrawals and reducing transaction uncertainty.Real-Time Notifications: Timely notifications remind sellers to import and assign RECs while ensuring buyers maintain a sufficient balance for transactions.Standardized Terms & Conditions: Ensuring only serious participants engage by requiring acceptance of standardised terms which eliminates the need for individual contracts, creating a transparent and efficient marketplace while reducing default risk.Automated REC Settlement: Trades are automatically triggered on the settlement date, with RECs and payments securely transferred between buyers and sellers“With Forwards, we’re bringing certainty and efficiency to the REC market. By eliminating manual processes, reducing counterparty risks, and enabling customers to lock in long term REC pricing, we empower buyers, generators, and brokers to trade with confidence,” said Fiona Tiller, CEO of TraceX by Powerledger.This latest innovation cements TraceX’s position as the go-to platform for seamless, secure, and transparent REC trading.………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….About PowerledgerPowerledger is a software company that leverages blockchain technology to solve pressing energy challenges, enabling customers to access and trade cheaper, cleaner electricity and trade environmental commodities. Power utilities, governments, and large corporations use Powerledger’s solutions to be at the forefront of the energy transition by tracking, tracing, and trading every kilowatt hour of energy and trading of RECs. Headquartered in Zug, Powerledger is recognized as one of the top 50 companies in Crypto Valley, Switzerland.About TraceXTraceX by Powerledger is an environmental commodities marketplace that uses purpose-built technology to enhance transparency in renewable energy certificates trading. Generators use TraceX to track Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) from issuance through to sale, transfer and retirement for the end buyer. Companies with ESG goals can use the platform to track ownership, hold certificates for resale, or retire them to meet annual sustainability targets. TraceX is also recognised as a WSA award winner for ‘green energy and environment’ category.Powerledger: http://www.powerledger.io TraceX: https://www.powerledger.io/platform-features/tracex

