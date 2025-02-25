Spherical Silicon Carbide Market Poised to Reach US$ 12,157.76 Million Expanding at a 11.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2034

Spherical Silicon Carbide Market

The growing demand for elevated presentation abrasives in industries such as metalworking, automotive, and electronics is driving the market demand.

It is extensively utilized in applications such as abrasives, coatings, and progressive ceramics” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our spherical silicon carbide market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 11.5%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 4,096.40 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 12,157.76 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Spherical silicon carbide powder is a specific configuration of silicon carbide substance that has been engineered into spherical particles. Dissimilar to unevenly shaped silicon carbide powders, the spherical configuration provides enhanced flowability, even particle dissemination, and improved presentation in demanding applications such as additive making, thermal handling, and progressive coatings.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Silicon carbide itself is a compound of silicon and carbon acknowledged for its elevated toughness, thermal conductivity, and aversion to abrasion and corrosion. Manufacturers are seeking more productive and resistant substances for grinding, cutting, and polishing applications, pushing the spherical silicon carbide market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Research and Development: Growing research and development ventures targeted at traversing contemporary applications and improving substance attributes along with industries funding in R&D, progressions in production methodologies and expression being discerned causing enhanced performance attributes is boosting the demand for spherical silicon carbide market growth.Escalating Government Funding in Semiconductor Manufacturing: The market is witnessing upward momentum due to growing government funding in semiconductor manufacturing. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, India instigated the Semicon India Program in December 2021, issuing roughly USD 9.2 million to improve its semiconductor and disposing manufacturing habitat.Surging Demand for Electric Vehicles: The market is encountering growth due to the growing demand for electric vehicles. For instance, as per the International Energy Agency, the sales of electric cars touched 16 million units per year in 2023, up from just 0.2 million in 2012.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Fujimi Corporation• Shin-Etsu Chemical• Heeger Materials Inc.• Matrix Solution India• Stanford Advanced Materials𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The spherical silicon carbide market is based on product, application, and region.• By product analysis, the below 30.0 μm segment held the largest market share. This is due to growing applications in progressive materials and electronics.• By application analysis, the coating segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its substantial applications covering industries such as automotive and aerospace.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the spherical silicon carbide market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's augmentation of renewable energy plants, which has pushed the demand for electronic parts, fuels the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:Which region held the largest spherical silicon carbide market share?North America had the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which product segment is expected to experience significant growth with a high CAGR from 2025 to 2034 in the spherical silicon carbide market?The below 30.0 μm segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.What is the forecast period of the market?The forecast period of the market is 2025-2034.What is the regional scope of the market?The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Hot-Melt Adhesives Market:Industrial Valve Market:Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market:Chlorinated Polyethylene Market:Powder Fire Suppression Systems Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.