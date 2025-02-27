Somnia Expands Testnet Infrastructure with Leading Web3 Partners Ahead of Mainnet

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somnia, the blockchain bringing the world’s data on-chain with record-breaking speed and efficiency, is expanding its testnet ecosystem with a comprehensive network of infrastructure partners. Following the successful launch of Shannon Testnet, which demonstrated 1M+ TPS, sub-second finality, and sub-cent transaction fees, Somnia is now integrating industry-leading providers to support developers and projects as they prepare for mainnet.This partnership network includes RPC services, indexing and data solutions, oracles, bridges, developer tooling, multisig wallets, and validators, ensuring that Somnia Testnet is equipped with everything needed to build and scale fully on-chain applications.Building the Infrastructure for an On-Chain WorldSomnia’s ecosystem is designed for real-time, high-density applications, and these infrastructure partnerships provide the foundation for a seamless developer experience. With these integrations, developers can access real-time blockchain data, decentralized oracles, scalable RPC services, and advanced Web3 tooling—all while benefiting from Somnia’s unmatched performance.Key Infrastructure Partners Powering Somnia Testnet● Ormi – Unified blockchain data platform providing subgraph hosting, SQL data engines, data APIs, and analytics, enabling seamless access to live and historical on-chain data.● Protofire – Chainlink-compatible VRF and Price Feeds, supporting trustless randomness for gaming, lotteries, and verifiable DeFi pricing. The Graph (Powered by Protofire) – Indexing and query infrastructure, providing developers with scalable access to blockchain data through subgraphs.● Safe (powered by Palmera) – Safe infrastructure provider and a dApp for managing multiple Safes within a single dashboard, facilitating smart treasury management for on-chain organizations.● Thirdweb – Full stack, open-source web3 development platform offering frontend, backend, and onchain tools to build complete web3 games, including: cross platform SDKs (Unity, Unreal, Typescript, React Native), seamless onboarding & auth solutions, Account Abstraction, on-ramping, indexing and audited modular smart contracts● DIA – A trustless oracle network providing price feeds for any asset (tokens, RWAs, LSTs), verifiable randomness, and more—empowering on-chain applications across any blockchain.● Hyperlane – Permissionless interoperability framework enabling seamless bridging and asset transfers across 100+ chains● Dune – Blockchain data platform providing real-time insights, data visualizations and real-time APIs for developers and ecosystem participants.● Ankr – High-performance, globally distributed RPC provider powering developer infrastructure with 1M free RPC calls per day, optimizing cost and scalability.● Sequence – Web3 gaming infrastructure, providing smart wallets, Unity SDKs, and blockchain onboarding tools for game developers.● Hemera’s Social Scan – Somnia’s block explorer, delivering enhanced account-centric indexing and semantic data layers for blockchain analytics.Rapidly Scaling Decentralization with ValidatorsSomnia’s decentralization and security are further reinforced by partnerships with premier validator providers. While Shannon Testnet launches with an initial set of validators, Somnia will rapidly scale the number of validators throughout testnet to ensure a highly distributed and resilient network ahead of mainnet.● Validation Cloud – High-performance staking and node infrastructure, ensuring network stability and security.● B-Harvest – Experienced Cosmos and EVM validator, providing expertise in DeFi protocol development and blockchain research.This progressive decentralization ensures that Somnia’s validator set will be fully prepared to support mass adoption and high-volume applications at mainnet.Empowering Developers to Build at Internet ScaleBy integrating best-in-class infrastructure, Somnia ensures that developers can build fully on-chain applications that were previously impossible due to network congestion, high costs, or limited tooling. These partnerships remove friction for dApp development, enhance security, and provide critical services to support the growing Somnia ecosystem.“Shannon Testnet is not just a performance showcase—it’s a real-world environment where developers can build and test applications that operate at true internet scale. By partnering with leading infrastructure providers, we’re ensuring that Somnia delivers a complete, production-ready ecosystem as we move toward mainnet,” said Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia.What’s Next?Somnia’s infrastructure partners will continue expanding their support as the network progresses toward mainnet launch. Developers can already begin deploying applications, testing integrations, and leveraging Somnia’s high-performance blockchain infrastructure for mass-consumer dApps.Start Building on Shannon Testnet Today [Access Shannon Testnet] to deploy your application and start living the dream!About SomniaSomnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

