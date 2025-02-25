Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market to Reach USD 17.13 Bn by 2032 | SNS Insider

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Growing at a 7.54% CAGR, the market is driven by rising demand for early disease detection and advancements in immunoassay technologies.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market was valued at USD 8.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% to reach USD 17.13 billion by 2032.The Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market is riding on consistent growth, fueled by the increasing incidence of immunological disorders, infectious diseases, and cancer. Growing demand for early disease detection, innovations in immunoassay technologies, and increasing point-of-care diagnostics adoption are major drivers. Growing healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing economies, also boosts market growth. Furthermore, increased healthcare expenditure and government programs drive greater access to and use of immunoprotein diagnostic testing worldwide.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5777 Market SegmentationBy Test, the Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Tests segment dominated the market and accounted for the 28.15% market share in 2023.The segment’s dominance is on account of playing a critical part in immune deficiency, autoimmune disorders, and infection diagnosis. Immunoglobulin testing is widely practiced to screen abnormal immune reactions and diseases like multiple myeloma, primary immunodeficiency, and recurring infection. Improved diagnostics technology along with heightened disease prevalence and higher consciousness drove this category to dominance in the market. Also, the increased use of immunoglobulin tests in hospitals, diagnostic labs, and research environments further contributed to growth. Positive reimbursement policies and research in immunology also drove demand, and this segment was the most commonly used in immunoprotein diagnostics.By Application, the Oncology Testing segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market with 8.78% CAGR throughout the forecast period.The oncology segment is growing rapidly because of the growing global incidence of cancer and the need for early and precise diagnosis. Immunoprotein biomarkers are pivotal in identifying cancer at an early stage, disease monitoring, and the management of targeted therapies. The growth in precision medicine and the emergence of immunoassay-based cancer diagnostics are driving adoption. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding customized cancer therapies and increasing government support for cancer screening programs are driving market growth. The rising uptake of liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics further boosts growth, rendering oncology testing the fastest-evolving segment in immunoprotein diagnostics.By Technology, the Enzyme-Based Immunoassay segment dominated the market and accounted for 25.34% market share in 2023The dominance is owing to its sensitivity, specificity, and cost-effectiveness for immunoprotein detection. ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) techniques are largely employed in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research facilities for their ease of diagnosis of infectious diseases, autoimmune conditions, and cancer. The capacity of the method to handle high volumes of samples with high throughput renders it desirable for clinical routine application. Furthermore, progress in enzyme-based detection technology combined with automation has enhanced assay precision and minimized turnaround time. Increased focus on the detection of early disease and broad usage in point-of-care (POC) and laboratory-based applications also added to its market leadership in 2023.By End Use, the Hospitals and Clinics segment dominated the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market with 43.16% market share in 2023.The dominance is owing to the high patient visit volumes, sophisticated diagnostic equipment, and availability of expert healthcare professionals. Hospitals are focal points for the diagnosis and management of complicated diseases such as infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and cancer, where immunoprotein tests are highly essential. Furthermore, hospitals and clinics offer in-house laboratories that conduct a wide variety of immunoprotein diagnostics with precision and speed. The presence of sophisticated diagnostic machines, government funding for healthcare, and rising hospital-based outpatient services further consolidated the segment's leadership position. North America dominated the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market with a 46.25% market share in 2023.North America regions dominance is based on its established healthcare infrastructure, high usage of sophisticated diagnostic technologies, and superior presence of leading market players. Growth in chronic and immunological disorders, for example, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, fuels the need for immunoprotein diagnostics. Also, supportive reimbursement policies, growing healthcare expenditure, and extensive research and development efforts further drive market growth. The focus on early disease diagnosis and accurate diagnostics in the region enhances its position of leadership. The focus on early disease diagnosis and accurate diagnostics in the region enhances its position of leadership.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period with 8.70% CAGR, driven by surging healthcare investment, growing health awareness of disease diagnosis at early stages, and an expanding prevalence of infectious as well as autoimmune diseases. A growing healthcare infrastructure, especially in nations such as China, India, and Japan, facilitates easier access to innovative diagnostic solutions. Government efforts for improving healthcare infrastructure and the increased adoption of point-of-care testing also fuel remarkable market growth across the region.Leading Companies in The Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Include• Abbott Laboratories (ARCHITECT Immunoassay System, i-STAT Immunoassay Cartridge)• Roche Diagnostics (Elecsys Immunoassay Analyzer, Cobas e 411 Analyzer)• Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur Immunoassay System, Atellica IM Analyzer)• Beckman Coulter (Access Immunoassay System, DxI 9000 Analyzer)• bioMérieux (VIDAS Immunoassay System, BIOFIRE FilmArray System)• Thermo Fisher Scientific (ImmunoCAP Specific IgE Test, Qubit Protein Assay)• Bio-Rad Laboratories (Liquichek Immunology Controls, Bio-Plex Multiplex Immunoassay System)• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (VITROS Immunodiagnostic System, VITROS Anti-HCV Assay)• Randox Laboratories (Evidence Investigator, Acusera Immunoassay Controls)• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Veritor Plus System, BD Multitest 6-Color TBNK Reagent)• DiaSorin S.p.A. (LIAISON XL Analyzer, LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus)• Agilent Technologies (Bioanalyzer Protein Kit, SureScan Microarray Scanner)• PerkinElmer Inc. (EnVision Multilabel Plate Reader, AlphaLISA Immunoassay Kit)• Quidel Corporation (Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer, Triage MeterPro)• Zeus Scientific (ZEUS ELISA Test Kits, ZEUS dIFine Immunofluorescence System)• Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) (MILLIPLEX Multiplex Assay, SMCxPRO Immunoassay System)• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Cobas Immunoassay Analyzer, Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Assay)• Trinity Biotech (Uni-Gold HIV Rapid Test, Captia ELISA Test Kits)• Theradiag (Lisa-Tracker Immunoassay Kit, FIDIS Multiplex Immunoassay)• Zymo Research (Quick-DNA/RNA Protein Kit, ELISA-Based Immunoassay Kits)Buy Full Research Report on Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5777 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

