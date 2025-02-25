Single-Cell Sequencing Market to Reach USD 7.42 Billion by 2032, Says SNS Insider

Single-Cell Sequencing Market

Driven by breakthroughs in genomics and precision medicine, the Single-Cell Sequencing Market is set to expand at a robust CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the Single-Cell Sequencing Market was valued at USD 2,109.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7,420.8 million by 2032, growing at an impressive CAGR of 15% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Single-Cell Sequencing Market is growing rapidly, fueled by genomics advancements, increasing adoption in precision medicine, and growing demand for cancer research. The market is growing because of technological advancements that improve sequencing efficiency and accuracy. Increased government and private investments in genomic research, coupled with decreasing sequencing prices, further drive adoption. By Technology, the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment dominated the Single-Cell Sequencing Market with 45% market in 2023The NGS dominance is due to its high throughput, scalability, and cost-saving capabilities in analyzing genetic material at a single-cell level. NGS facilitates comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic, and epigenomic profiling, which makes it a first choice for cancer research, immunology, and neuroscience. The ongoing developments in sequencing platforms, automation, and bioinformatics tools have improved NGS efficiency, saving turnaround time as well as cost. Moreover, growing government and private investment in genomics research and the increasing need for precision medicine further cemented NGS adoption. Its capacity to produce enormous amounts of high-quality data with enhanced accuracy consolidated its market dominance in 2023.By Workflow, the Single-Cell Isolation segment dominated the Single-Cell Sequencing Market in 2023.This dominance of single-cell isolation is due to the pivotal function of single-cell isolation in maintaining precise sequencing results. Effective isolation is necessary to avoid contamination and maintain cellular integrity, hence forming a vital component of the workflow. Improvements in microfluidics, flow cytometry, and droplet-based methods have greatly enhanced the efficiency of isolation. The growing need for high-throughput single-cell analysis in neuroscience, immunology, and cancer research has also fueled the uptake of strong isolation techniques. Further, increased investments in precision tools and automation have consolidated the leadership of the segment in the market.By Application, the Drug Discovery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Single-Cell Sequencing Market in the forecast period.The fastest growth is because it plays a key role in targeted therapeutics and precision medicine. Single-cell sequencing allows scientists to study cellular heterogeneity, discover new drug targets, and interpret disease mechanisms at a detailed level. Increasing the need for customized medicine, especially in neurodegenerative disease and oncology, is boosting investments in drug development with single-cell technologies. Moreover, the pharmaceutical and biotech industry is increasingly applying single-cell sequencing within high-throughput screening and biomarker identification to improve the effectiveness of drugs and lower the rates of clinical trial failure. Increasing research grants and strategic alliances support the burgeoning growth of the segment for drug discovery.By End User, the Academic and Research Organizations segment dominated the Single-Cell Sequencing Market in 2023 with a 74% market share.Academic and Research Organizations dominated because of the rising demand for cutting-edge sequencing platforms for disease research and basic research. Academia, research institutes, and government laboratories are significantly investing in single-cell sequencing to investigate cellular heterogeneity, gene expression profiles, and mechanisms of disease. The segment is supported by high research grants, partnerships with biotech companies, and national genome programs. Also, increased emphasis on precision medicine and developmental biology has encouraged the widespread utilization of single-cell sequencing in academia. Regional Insights:North America region dominated the Single-Cell Sequencing Market with a 37% market share in 2023The dominance of North America is because of its established research and healthcare infrastructure, high sequencing technology adoption, and strong presence of major industry players. The region enjoys considerable government and private investment in genomics research, especially in precision medicine and oncology. Furthermore, extensive partnerships among academic institutions and biotech companies, and favorable reimbursement policies for genetic testing, have fueled market growth. The growing incidence of cancer and inherited disorders further intensifies the demand for single-cell sequencing.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Single-Cell Sequencing Market with a 20.16% CAGR throughout the forecast period, influenced by growing investment in biotechnology and genomics research, led by China, Japan, and India. Growth in healthcare infrastructure, rising knowledge of personalized medicine, and the government's move towards precision medicine drive the market growth. Moreover, the high patient pool in the region and increasing emphasis on early detection of diseases add to demand. Decreasing sequencing prices and technology improvements further promote the extensive use of single-cell sequencing in research and clinical uses.Key Players in the Market: Illumina, Inc. (NovaSeq 6000 System, MiSeq System) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Ion Torrent Genexus System, QuantStudio 6 and 7 Pro Real-Time PCR Systems) 10x Genomics, Inc. (Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Solution, Visium Spatial Gene Expression) Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD Biosciences) (BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis System, BD FACSMelody Cell Sorter) Fluidigm Corporation (Now Standard BioTools) (C1 Single-Cell Auto Prep System, Hyperion Imaging System) Agilent Technologies (SureSelect Target Enrichment, Bravo NGS Workstation) PerkinElmer, Inc. (LabChip GX Touch System, NEXTFLEX Single Cell RNA-Seq Kit) Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) (Sequel IIe System, SMRTbell Library Preparation Kit) Takara Bio, Inc. (SMARTer Single-Cell RNA-Seq Kit, ICELL8 Single-Cell System) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (ddSEQ Single-Cell Isolator, QX200 Droplet Digital PCR System) QIAGEN N.V. (QIAseq Single Cell RNA Library Kits, GeneGlobe Data Analysis Center) Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) (GenomePlex Single Cell Whole Genome Amplification Kit, Smartflare RNA Detection Probes) Sony Biotechnology (SH800 Cell Sorter, SP6800 Spectral Analyzer) Dolomite Bio (Nadia Instrument, Nadia Innovate) Oxford Nanopore Technologies (MinION Sequencer, GridION Sequencer) GenScript Biotech (CytoFLEX Flow Cytometer, CloneSelect Single-Cell Printer) Mission Bio (Tapestri Platform, Tapestri Designer Software) Roche Sequencing and Life Science (KAPA RNA HyperPrep Kits, LightCycler 480 System) Sartorius AG (CellCelector Single-Cell Isolation System, iQue Advanced Flow Cytometry Platform) Bruker Corporation (MALDI Biotyper, TimsTOF Pro Mass Spectrometer) 