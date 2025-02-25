Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market to Reach $3.80 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market

Rising TB Cases and Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies Drive 5.3% CAGR Growth Through 2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market , valued at USD 2.39 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 3.80 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The market is witnessing substantial growth due to the rising prevalence of TB worldwide, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and government-led initiatives to curb the disease.Market analysisThe TB diagnostics market is being shaped by several critical trends. One of the most prominent is the increasing adoption of rapid molecular diagnostic tests, which offer faster and more accurate results compared to traditional methods. Tests like GeneXpert and line probe assays are changing the face of TB diagnosis by identifying not only the disease but drug resistance within hours. These technologies are increasingly being adopted by governments and healthcare organizations that want to increase TB detection rates and mitigate transmission.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is another major trend in this direction along with Machine Learning (ML) in TB diagnostics. There, machine learning algorithms can analyze chest X-rays and other imaging data, allowing health workers to identify TB cases faster and with greater accuracy. This is of utmost importance in resource-restrained environments where the availability of trained radiologists is often haltered. Furthermore, increasing focus on point-of-care testing (POCT) is propelling the demand for portable and user-friendly diagnostic devices, thereby making TB testing more accessible in remote and underserved regions.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2983 Market SegmentationBy TypeThe TB diagnostics market was led by the rapid molecular diagnostics segment with the largest revenue share in 2023. These tests, known as rapid molecular tests (RMTs), including nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATSs), have become the gold standard for the diagnosis of TB because of their proven sensitivity and specificity, as well as the possibility of detecting drug-resistant strains. These tests yield results in as little as a few hours, which allows for expeditious treatment to begin and minimizes the risk of transmission. Initiatives encouraging the use of WHO-endorsed tests, such as GeneXpert MTB/RIF, are expected to boost segment growth. In addition to that, continuous R&D activities are being pursued to further expand the scope of molecular diagnostics for other resistant strains as well as to enhance testing efficiency.By End UseThe hospitals segment is estimated growing with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Hospitals are still the most common places where TB is diagnosed and treated, especially in areas of high TB burden. Hospitals are one of the preferred centers for TB testing due to the availability of advanced diagnostic equipment, skilled healthcare professionals and infrastructure for comprehensive patient care. Another factor propelling the use of advanced diagnostic tools is the growing emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment within the hospital setting. The use of TB diagnostics integrated with electronic health records (EHRs) in hospitals is also improving patient management and treatment.Regional InsightsIn 2023, North America captured the largest proportion of revenue in the TB diagnostics market. The market growth is mainly attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, as well as widespread awareness about TB and the government's strong initiatives in the region to control the disease. In particular, the United States has led the way in implementing advanced diagnostic technologies, from rapid molecular tests to AI-powered imaging tools. Moreover, the existence of prominent diagnostic companies and active research endeavors play a significant role in the regional analogy. North America market growth is also driven by the growing focus on early identification and management of latent TB infection (LTBI).The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period. India and China and Indonesia have a high burden of TB, also rising government initiatives to curb TB is the key driver for TB diagnostics. India, home to most of the world’s TB cases, has introduced its National Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis Elimination and the Nikshay Poshan Yojana to further improve diagnosis and treatment of TB. Rising adoption of rapid molecular tests and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the region are further driving the market growth.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2983 Key Market Players• Akonni Biosystems Inc.• Alere Inc.• Par Pharmaceutical• Lionex GmbH• Creative Diagnostics• Abbott Laboratories• BioMerieux SA• Cepheid• Hologic Inc.• F. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdRecent DevelopmentsIn 2023, Cepheid, a leading diagnostics company, launched a new version of its GeneXpert system with enhanced capabilities for TB and drug resistance testing. 