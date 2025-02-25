Newborn Screening Market Projected to Reach USD 1,710.7 Million by 2032 – SNS Insider

Newborn Screening Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the Newborn Screening Market was valued at USD 880 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68%, reaching USD 1,710.7 million by 2032. This growth is fueled by increasing government initiatives, technological advancements in screening methods, and heightened awareness about early disease detection in newborns.Newborn screening is an essential public health program that promotes early detection of genetic, metabolic or congenital disorders in babies soon after their birth. Many manage to get treatment, as early detection enables intervention and leads to improved health outcomes and lower long-term healthcare costs. The rising prevalence of congenital disorders, coupled with increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, is driving the demand for newborn screening globally.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5787 Market Segmentation InsightsBy TechnologyIn 2023, the newborn screening market was dominated by the tandem mass spectrometry (MS) segment, which accounted for a 25% share of the market. Because MS can be used to screen for multiple disorders at once with high specificity and sensitivity it has come to be used as a 'single test' for newborn screening on a wide scale. Bioanalytical Detection of Metabolomics Signatures of Inherited Disorders This technology is particularly effective in detecting metabolic disorders such as phenylketonuria (PKU) and maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). Improvements to MS/MS in the last decade, such as better sensitivity and faster processing times, have reinforced its status as the premier technology in newborn screening. In addition, other technologies, including pulse oximetry, electrophoresis, and immunoassays, play an important role in screening for certain conditions, including critical congenital heart defects (CCHD) and sickle cell disease.By Test TypeIn 2023, the newborn screening market was dominant in terms of revenue with dry blood spot (DBS) tests owing to over 46% of revenue share. Dried blood spot (DBS) tests are the gold standard of newborn screening, as they are quick, easy to perform, and cost-effective, requiring only a small amount of blood from a single blood sample for screening multiple disorders. These tests are usually conducted 24 to 48 hours after a child is born to determine if they have a certain condition, like cystic fibrosis, galactosemia, or hypothyroidism. Their non-invasive nature and high accuracy have made DBS tests the most commonly used by healthcare providers worldwide. Other tests like hearing screening and critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) screening are also doing the same and have captured more of the headlines in comprehensive newborn screening programs.By ProductIn 2023, the market was dominated by the instruments segment, which contributed 74% of the overall revenue. Devices in this segment include mass spectrometers, pulse oximeters, immunoassay analysers, etc. which are required for the newborn screening tests. The increasing acceptance of advanced screening tools, especially in developed areas, is fueling the growth of this segment. In addition, high-throughput screening systems and increased automated systems availability to drive the market. The growing volume of NB tests performed worldwide also drives steady growth of the consumables segment such as reagents, assay kits and filter paper for DBS tests.Regional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the global newborn screening market, contributing to a 40% share of the total market. Well developed healthcare system, high awareness about newborn screening and large government initiatives is driving this region growth. For example, the U.S. HHS has initiated programs to diversify newborn screening panels and enhance screening service access. More than 4 million newborns in the U.S. are screened each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), underscoring the widespread adoption of screening programs. Furthermore, the presence of the major market players including, PerkinElmer, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific supports the growth of the regional markets.The newborn screening market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be mainly due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, the rising government funds and the growing awareness regarding neonatal health. National initiatives to improve newborn screening coverage are underway in China, India, and Japan. India's NHM (National Health Mission), for instance, has introduced initiatives to increase access to screening services in rural regions to reduce maternal mortality rates. Likewise, China implemented policies for maternal and child health, some of which included mandatory screening for several disorders among newborns. These factors, along with the increasing occurrences of congenital disorders, are projected to foster market growth in the region.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5787 Key Companies Featured in the Report:• PerkinElmer, Inc. (EnLite Neonatal TREC Kit, NeoBase 2 Non-Derivatized MSMS Kit)• Natus Medical Incorporated (ALGO 5 Newborn Hearing Screener, Echo-Screen III Hearing Screener)• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Neonatal hTSH kit, VARIANT™ NBS Sickle Cell Program)• GE Healthcare (Giraffe Incubator Carestation, Corometrics 170 Series Fetal Monitor)• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Neonatal Total Galactose Kit, MassARRAY System)• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (SureScan Microarray Scanner, 2100 Bioanalyzer)• Waters Corporation (ACQUITY UPLC System, Xevo TQ-S Mass Spectrometer)• Trivitron Healthcare (Neomass AAAC Kit, Newborn Screening Software)• Baebies, Inc. (SEEKER Platform, FINDER Platform)• Medtronic plc (INVOS™ Cerebral/Somatic Oximeter, Nellcor™ Pulse Oximetry)• Masimo Corporation (Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter, Pronto Pulse CO-Oximeter)• Zentech S.A. (Neonatal G6PD Assay, NeoMass AAAC Kit)• Demant A/S (AccuScreen Newborn Hearing Screener, MADSEN AccuScreen)• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener, Panda Warmer)• Revvity (GSPNeonatal Screening System, DELFIAXpress System)• Natera, Inc. (Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test, Horizon Carrier Screening)• OZ Systems (eSP™ Newborn Screening Management Software, Telepathy CCHD Screening)• Abionic SA (IVD CAPSULE PSP, IVD CAPSULE Ferritin)• Metascreen (Metascreen Metabolic Screening Test)• Cordlife Group Limited (Metascreen Newborn Metabolic Screening, Eyescreen Paediatric Vision Screening)Recent Developments• In 2023, PerkinElmer, Inc. launched a next-generation newborn screening platform that integrates tandem mass spectrometry with advanced data analytics for improved accuracy and efficiency.• In January 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new newborn screening test for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), developed by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. This test is expected to significantly improve early diagnosis and treatment outcomes for SMA.Buy Full Research Report on Newborn Screening Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5787 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

