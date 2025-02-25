BiCupid Launches AI Detect, an All-New Tool That Automatically Blocks Unsolicited Nudes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiCupid, the largest dating site for bisexual people, has officially launched AI Detect. This all-new tool automatically blocks unsolicited nude images from the inboxes of its users.

One challenge faced by dating site users entails receiving unwanted images in their inboxes. BiCupid is taking notice and stepping up to protect the rights of its users with AI Detect, a technology based on artificial intelligence that automatically screens messages and throws out unsolicited nude images. While bisexuals are often misconceived as being attracted to virtually everyone, that false notion couldn’t be further from the truth. BiCupid users demonstrate that bisexual individuals don’t want to receive nude photos or sexually explicit images, but in a survey recently conducted by the dating site, 87% of female users surveyed report having received unsolicited nude apps on other dating sites.

“Some people have this preconceived notion that bisexual people want to be objectified or that they aer more willing to explore sexually, and we’re breaking down these stereotypes by standing up for the rights of our users. No one should have to view sexually suggestive images that they didn’t want to see,” said a spokesperson for BiCupid.

AI Detect featured advanced image recognition algorithms that automatically scan messages sent to instantly identify content that is potentially explicit in nature. When AI Detect identifies an image that is possibly lewd, it flags the message and lets the sender know that the image they’ve attempted to send doesn’t comply with BiCupid’s guidelines. In addition, AI Detect blurs the image. The recipient receives a notification that gives them the choice of viewing the photo or blocking it. This ensures that people are still free to send and receive images, but users don’t have to be bombarded with unwanted nude images in their inboxes. AI Detect truly puts the power into the hands of users, giving them the option to either view or discard images that are potentially lewd in nature.

BiCupid’s AI Detect offers a revolution in dating, setting forth a new feature that protects all users. As online dating continues to evolve, the implementation of advanced tools such as AI Detect has the potential to make the digital dating world safer than ever.

Learn more now by visiting www.bicupid.com.

About BiCupid

Launched in 2003, BiCupid is the largest bisexual dating site with more than 3.7 million members. BiCupid is a space where bisexual women and men can connect, share advice, and find meaningful relationships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.