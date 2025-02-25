North West Legislature briefs media on pre-SOPA readiness, 26 Feb

The North West Provincial Legislature, led by the Secretary, Adv. Lutendo Netshitumbu, invites members of the media to a pre-SOPA media briefing to outline the state of readiness for the Official Opening of the Legislature and State of the Province Address 2025. Themed: “Fostering Unity, Equality and Sustainable Development through Parliamentary Diplomacy,” the event will be held on Thursday, 27 February 2025, in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.

Pre-SOPA media briefing details:

Date: Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Venue: Legislature Conference Room, First Floor

Time: 14h00

The session is compulsory as it will provide a briefing on the rules of the chamber, do’s and don’ts for all journalists covering SOPA 2025.

Media accreditation details:

Accreditation cards will be issued on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, from 14h00 until 16h00, at the Conference Room, First Floor, NWPL.

No accreditation will be issued after 16h00.

Only those who applied, have been screened and cleared will be accredited.

A Smart ID card/Green ID book must be presented when collecting accreditation.

Accreditation cards are not transferable—each individual must collect in person.

No accreditation will be issued on Thursday, 27 February 2025, the day of SOPA.

Seating and access arrangements:

All invited guests, including Speakers and Whips, sector representatives, Dikgosi, Mayors, Heads of Departments, Chapter 9 Institutions, Business Organisations, the Judiciary, State-Owned Entities, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and members of the media, must be seated by 09h45.

The Legislature Precinct will be closed at 10h00, and no one will be allowed in after this time.

Accreditation for invited guests:

Invited guests can collect their accreditation from Ms Thenjiwe Ntozini (076 060 2227) between 10h00 – 16h00 on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

Identity documents are required for accreditation collection.

Guests who cannot collect on Wednesday may obtain their accreditation at the invitations help desk at the Legislature entrance.

Party regalia is not allowed in the sitting. The dress code is formal or traditional attire.

For enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

North West Provincial Legislature: Media & Communications Unit

Cell: 079 527 0628

Kabo Letlhogela

North West Provincial Legislature: Media & Communications Unit

Cell: 079 879 1448

