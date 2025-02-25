The Role of Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms in Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction

CMD-related SNPs. CMD, coronary microvascular dysfunction; SNP, single nucleotide polymorphism. Prediction of CMD-related SNPs. CMD, coronary microvascular dysfunction; EC, endothelial cell; SNP, single nucleotide polymorphism; VSMC, vascular smooth muscle cell.

SHANNON, CLARE, IRELAND, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new review highlights the potential role of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in improving the early diagnosis and targeted intervention of coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD)—a condition linked to myocardial ischemia despite the absence of major artery blockages.

CMD affects a significant proportion of patients with chest pain, particularly women, and is associated with poor cardiovascular prognosis. However, current diagnostic approaches remain cumbersome, and effective treatments are limited. The review explores how genetic markers, particularly SNPs, could aid in risk prediction, disease prognosis, and personalized therapy for CMD.

The study compiles existing findings on CMD-related SNPs, detailing their impact on vascular function, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction. It also investigates potential genetic links between CMD and other cardiovascular conditions such as coronary artery disease (CAD) and atherosclerosis, identifying shared risk factors that could guide further research.

Notably, the review underscores the pathogenic mechanisms of CMD, emphasizing how SNPs may influence vasoconstriction, endothelial function, and microvascular remodeling. Additionally, the paper identifies SNPs related to key risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia, further expanding the scope of genetic insights into CMD.

The findings suggest that a genetics-driven approach could revolutionize CMD diagnosis and treatment, offering a pathway toward precision medicine in cardiovascular health. Future research is expected to focus on validating these genetic markers and integrating them into clinical practice to improve patient outcomes.

This comprehensive review sets the stage for advancing genetic research in CMD, with implications for early detection and novel therapeutic strategies targeting microvascular dysfunction.

Funding Information:

Chongqing Key Project of Science and Technology Joint Medical Research (China) (No. 2019ZDXM013)

Chongqing Talent Program (China) (No. CQYC20210303360)

# # # # # #

Genes & Diseases publishes rigorously peer-reviewed and high quality original articles and authoritative reviews that focus on the molecular bases of human diseases. Emphasis is placed on hypothesis-driven, mechanistic studies relevant to pathogenesis and/or experimental therapeutics of human diseases. The journal has worldwide authorship, and a broad scope in basic and translational biomedical research of molecular biology, molecular genetics, and cell biology, including but not limited to cell proliferation and apoptosis, signal transduction, stem cell biology, developmental biology, gene regulation and epigenetics, cancer biology, immunity and infection, neuroscience, disease-specific animal models, gene and cell-based therapies, and regenerative medicine.

Scopus CiteScore: 7.3

Impact Factor: 6.9

# # # # # #

More information: https://www.keaipublishing.com/en/journals/genes-and-diseases/

Editorial Board: https://www.keaipublishing.com/en/journals/genes-and-diseases/editorial-board/

All issues and articles in press are available online in ScienceDirect (https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/genes-and-diseases ).

Submissions to Genes & Disease may be made using Editorial Manager (https://www.editorialmanager.com/gendis/default.aspx ).

Print ISSN: 2352-4820

eISSN: 2352-3042

CN: 50-1221/R

Contact Us: editor@genesndiseases.com

X (formerly Twitter): @GenesNDiseases (https://x.com/GenesNDiseases )

# # # # # #

Reference

Dingyuan Tian, Jie Li, Xiaoyue Lai, Qingyuan Yang, Zhihui Zhang, Fang Deng, Single nucleotide polymorphisms: Implications in the early diagnosis and targeted intervention of coronary microvascular dysfunction, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, Issue 2, 2025, 101249, ISSN 2352-3042, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101249

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.