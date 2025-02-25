Xraised Interviews Morgan Lim: Transforming Sales with Time-Centric Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised recently interviewed Morgan Lim, founder of the OPPTIC Sales Method, to explore how his groundbreaking approach is reshaping the sales industry. Unlike traditional sales methodologies that focus on techniques and tactics, OPPTIC Sales introduces a time-based framework that helps revenue teams optimize their efforts by partnering with time.

At the heart of the OPPTIC Sales Method lies a simple yet transformative truth: time is the most valuable resource in sales, yet most methodologies fail to leverage it effectively. Lim’s approach challenges conventional sales training by shifting the focus from technique-based execution to time effectiveness—helping sales teams prioritize, forecast, and execute with precision.

During the interview, Lim shared the inspiration behind “ Unleashing the Power of Time, “ his widely recognized book that lays the foundation for the OPPTIC Sales Method. He discussed how the OPPTIC Sales Method helps businesses enhance quota consistency, improve forecast accuracy, and drive sales motion with clarity—all by making time a strategic ally rather than an afterthought.

The conversation covered several key topics, including:

The philosophy of the OPPTIC Sales Method and its redefinition of traditional sales motion.

Why time prioritization is the missing link in most sales methodologies.

The OPPTIC Sales Method helps sales teams enhance efficiency and effectiveness while minimizing wasted effort on low-value and performative activities.

The real-world impact of the OPPTIC Sales Method on companies striving for revenue consistency and growth.

“Most sales methodologies emphasize which actions to take, but not when to take them,” Lim explained. “Sales isn’t just about execution—it’s about executing at the right moment. The OPPTIC Sales Method provides teams with the clarity to act decisively, ensuring deals close when they should, not just when we hope they will.”

The success of the OPPTIC Sales Method has begun to earn recognition, as clients report greater deal consistency, improved forecasting, and a more disciplined sales approach. By integrating time effectiveness into its sales strategy, the OPPTIC Sales Method provides sales professionals with a repeatable, scalable framework that aligns efforts with optimal timing—a true game-changer in the industry.



About OPPTIC Sales Method

The OPPTIC Sales Method is pioneering a new era of sales effectiveness by establishing time as the foundation of successful deal execution. The OPPTIC Sales Method empowers revenue teams to optimize their workflows, enhance forecasting, and achieve consistent sales performance through training, mentoring, and a structured framework.

For more information, visit OPPTIC Sales Method and connect with Morgan Lim today.



