Natural Fiber Composites Market to Reach $ 18.98 Billion by 2032 Amid Eco-Friendly Innovations | Research by SNS Insider

Natural Fiber Composites Market

Growing sustainability trends drive Natural Fiber Composites Market expansion, with rising adoption in automotive for lightweight, eco-friendly solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Natural Fiber Composites Market Size was valued at 7.13 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.98 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The lightweight, environmentally friendly and superior mechanical properties of natural fiber composites have led to their use in various industries. Natural fiber composites are becoming a viable alternative to synthetic composites in key sectors such as automotive, construction, and aerospace. Natural fiber composites are light-weight materials that cut vehicles weight by up to 30% in various automotive applications, improving vehicle fuel efficiency and significantly reducing vehicle carbon emissions, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The EU has imposed strict CO2 reduction targets, turning manufacturers towards the use of natural fiber composites as a substitute for several car parts. Ford Motor Company announced last year that it would utilize more hemp composites in car interiors to further its sustainability initiatives. Moreover, strong enforcement of eco-friendly regulations and superior durability of natural fiber composite-based panels and reinforcements in construction industry has led to a high-growth situation for this industry vertical. Bio-based resins and advancements in fiber treatments are opening up more opportunities in the market. The market expansion is driven by the increasing investment in natural fiber composite production facilities in emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India. Despite the rapid growth of the sector, the sustainable construction market is still in its infancy compared to the enormous potential of the mainstream construction sector.Get a Sample Report of Natural Fiber Composites Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5729 Key Players:• A B Composites Pvt. Ltd. (Natural Fiber Composites, Bio-based Resin Composites)• Amorim Cork Composites S.A. (Cork Composites, Cork Panels)• BASF SE (Ecovio, Ultramid)• Bcomp Ltd. (AmpliTex, PowerRibs)• DuPont (Hytrel, Sorona)• Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd. (Natural Fiber Filament, Bio-based Fibers)• FlexForm Technologies (Ecoflex, FlexForm Natural Fiber Composites)• Green Dot Bioplastics (Terratek SC, Terratek C3)• Green Dot Bioplastics Inc. (Terratek SC, Terratek C3)• JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (JELUwood, JELU Fiber)• JNC Corporation (JNC Biocomposite, Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastics)• Lanxess AG (Tepex, Durethan)• Lingrove Inc. (Ekoa, Ecores)• Owens Corning (Owens Corning Natural Fiber Composites, Flexural Composite Panels)• Plasthill Oy (Biofiber Composites, Sustainable Natural Fiber Products)• Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH (Biofiber Nonwoven Fabrics, Polyvlies Composites)• Procotex (Natural Fiber Yarns, Fiber Reinforced Plastics)• Solvay S.A. (Amodel, Technyl)• TECNARO GMBH (Arboform, Arbosheet)• Trex Company, Inc. (Trex Decking, Trex Transcend)By Raw Material, Wood-Based Natural Fiber Composites Lead with a 52.1% Market Share in 2023Wood-based natural fiber composites accounted for the largest share of the market owing to their high usage in applications such as automotive interiors, decking, and construction materials, among others. Manufacturers, including Trex Company and Fiberon, have increased their production capacity to meet a surge in sustainable construction demand. Seventh, compared to other materials such as flax and hemp, wood fibers have class-leading durability and lower cost. Moreover, dominant share of this segment is supported by the use of wood composites by leading automotive manufacturers in their door panels and dashboard structures.By Resin, Polypropylene (PP) Resin Segment Accounted for 48.3% Share in 2023The polypropylene-based natural fiber composites dominated the market underpinned by their superior mechanical properties, recyclability and cost efficiency. Polypropylene-based natural fiber composites are utilized to make lightweight vehicle components to meet stringent emission regulations in the automotive industry, which is the largest consumer. BMW and Toyota have been among the early adopters of polypropylene-based natural fiber composites in automotive applications, such composites have been deployed in functionality like door trims and seatbacks, facilitating vehicle weight savings and improving fuel economy. Furthermore, commercialized bio-based polypropylene resins have led to the introduction of new areas of application, which are expected to boost the market growth.By Matrix Type, Inorganic Compound Matrix Holds 54.2% Market Share in 2023The inorganic compound matrices are the most commonly used with high heat resistance and structural stability. The construction segment alone complements this area with natural fiber composite panels and reinforcements that provide added durability. Novel Hybrid Inorganic Matrices are under investigation by research institutions, which better the fireproofing capabilities of organic polymer-based materials for aerospace and maritime applications. The market is on the move due to investments in R& D for high-performance natural fiber composites from firms.North America dominated the Natural Fiber Composites market in 2023, holding a 39.2% market share.The North American natural fiber composites market accounted for the largest share, owing to the growing adoption of sustainable materials in the automotive and construction industries. Research on bio-based composites has been funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that has led to increased local manufacturing. Other environmental regulations have already gotten automakers such as Ford and General Motors to integrate natural fiber composites into vehicle interiors. In addition, the growing trend for sustainable building materials is driving the demand for natural fiber composite-based decking and flooring solutions.Buy Full Research Report on Natural Fiber Composites Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5729 Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Natural Fiber Composites market, with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region due to an increase in industrialization, favorable government policies, and increasing investments in sustainable materials in the region. The growing use of natural fibers in mass loads for automotive and the construction sector in emerging economies are contributing facts, especially the government initiatives in India and China. In 2023, India's Ministry of Textiles implemented a project to boost the production of jute-based natural fiber composites, expanding domestic industry. Natural fiber composites are also being integrated into electric vehicles by major automakers based in Japan and South Korea, which is expected to propel demand.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.