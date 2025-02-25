Bot Security Market Size to Surpass USD 3.25 Billion by 2032 Owing to Escalating Difficulty of Cyber Attacks

The Bot Security Market, valued at USD 0.63 Bn in 2023, is expected to reach USD 3.25 Bn by 2032, growing at a 19.98% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bot Security Market size was USD 0.63 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.25 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.98% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ​The bot security market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing complexity and frequency of automated cyber threats.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5753 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Akamai Technologies (Bot Manager, Kona Site Defender)- Imperva (Bot Management, Incapsula)- PerimeterX (PerimeterX Bot Defender, PerimeterX Code Defender)- Cloudflare (Bot Management, DDoS Protection)- Radware (Bot Manager, DefensePro)- Fastly (Bot Protection, Edge Cloud Security)- F5 (Advanced Web Application Firewall, Silverline DDoS Protection)- Sophos (XG Firewall, Intercept X)- Reblaze (Reblaze Web Security, Bot Protection)- Netacea (Bot Detection, Real-Time Attack Detection)- DataDome (Bot Protection, Fraud Prevention)- Shape Security (Shape Security, Fraud Prevention)- AppsFlyer (Fraud Protection, Data Analytics)- Alibaba Cloud (Anti-Bot Service, DDoS Protection)- SecuCloud (Bot Protection, Secure Web Gateway)- Kount (Kount Control, Fraud Prevention)- Limelight Networks (Limelight Orchestrate, Bot Protection)- Arturai (Web Application Firewall, Bot Detection)- CDNetworks (Bot Protection, Cloud Security Services)- Citrix (Citrix Web App Firewall, Citrix ADC)- InfiSecure (Bot Defense, Real-Time Security)- Cequence (Cequence Security, Automated Bot Protection)- Variti (Bot Protection, Security Suite)- Myra Tech (Bot Protection, DDoS Mitigation)- Botguard (Bot Protection, Real-Time Monitoring)- AuthSafe (Authentication Protection, Bot Detection)By Component, the Solution Segment Dominates the Bot Security Market in 2023, While the Services Segment is Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the Solution segment dominated the bot security market with approximately 74% of the total revenue share. This dominance is driven by the increasing need for advanced and autonomous defense systems that can effectively mitigate sophisticated bot threats in real time, minimizing a need for manual intervention and enhancing operational efficiency.The Services segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the period from 2024-2032 with a CAGR of 22.15%. As businesses become more reliant on expert services for providing implementation of Bot Security systems, there is an increased demand for continual support, customized solutions, and smooth integration from bot security service providers, augmenting the growth of the bot security services market.By Deployment, Cloud Segment Leads Bot Security Market, While On-Premise Solutions Gain Traction Amid Rising Data Privacy ConcernsCloud was the largest segment in 2023, with 63% of the total revenue share. Cloud-based bot security solutions are easily scalable, flexible, and require little or no deployment, making them suitable for businesses transitioning to cloud infrastructures, which is expected to fuel their adoption.On-premise is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 21.58% over the forecast period. This expansion is mainly propelled by enhancing worries about data privacy, controlling rules, and the requirement for expanded control over security systems, compelling companies, especially in deeply managed areas, to make on-premise solutions their need.By enterprise size, Large Enterprises Dominate the Bot Security Market, While SMEs Experience Rapid Growth Amid Rising Cybersecurity AwarenessLarge Enterprises took a leading share at 59% of the 2023 market, given their large-scale digital infrastructure and large amounts of critical data assets being extremely lucrative targets for bot attacks. To protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with various regulatory frameworks, these organizations have invested heavily in advanced bot security solutions.Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to see the most rapid growth, with a CAGR of 21.09% and projected throughout the years 2024-2032. This increase is fueled by improved cybersecurity awareness and advances in affordable and scalable bot security solutions tailored to meet the needs of SMEs.By security type, Web Security Dominates Bot Security Market, While Mobile Security Sees Rapid Growth Amid Rising Mobile ThreatsIn 2023, Web Security dominated the market, accounting for 45% of revenue, as demand for web-based platforms due to industries like e-commerce, and banking was on the rise. Recent and alarming trends in increasing bot attacks targeting websites to fraud on behalf of website user have forced organizations to open their pockets for help, such as good web security solutions.The Mobile Security segment was projected to grow at the fastest rate in the global market, at a CAGR of around 21.79% during the forecast period. This rise is driven by the growing use of mobile devices for online transactions and by the increase of bot attacks specifically targeting mobile devices.By end-use, Retail & E-Commerce Dominate the Bot Security Market, While the Healthcare Sector Grows Fast Amid Rising Cyber ThreatsIn 2023, the Retail and E-commerce segment held the largest market share, accounting for 27% of the revenue. With the highest number of online transactions in any industry, the sector is a prime target for bot attacks such as scraping and fraudulent purchases, which in turn fuels the demand for security solutions that can counteract such vulnerabilities.The Healthcare sector is estimated to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of nearly 25.46 % in the forecasted period 2024-2032. This sudden growth is powered by the fast-growing digitization of patient data and a pressing need to protect sensitive medical information from bot-driven cyber-attacks.Bot Security Market Segmentation:By Component- Solution- ServicesBy Security Type- Web Security- API Security- Mobile SecurityBy Deployment- Cloud- On-PremiseBy Enterprise Size- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)- Large EnterprisesBy End-use- Retail and eCommerce- Media and Entertainment- Travel and Tourism- BFSI- Telecom- Government and Defense- Healthcare- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5753 North America Leads Bot Security Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Amid Digital ExpansionNorth America dominated the bot security market in 2023 and held more than 37.0% of the revenue share. These include e-commerce banking, and cloud computing, which are rapidly growing across the region. The Asia Pacific region will witness the fastest growth with a projected CAGR of around 21.71% from 2024 to 2032. Growth is being fueled by the fast digitization of countries, growing internet penetration, and a vibrant e-commerce market in countries like China India, and Japan. The rise in cyberattacks targeting online platforms along with rising awareness regarding bot-based security threats is driving enterprises in the region to implement sophisticated bot protection solutions. As if that upward direction weren't enough, demand for digital services is exploding across both developed and emerging markets.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/bot-security-market-5753 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

