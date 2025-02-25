ITI Launches Master’s in Trading Program for Ambitious Traders Aspiring to Go Professional

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Trading Institute (ITI) is setting a new standard for trader education with the launch of its Master’s in Trading Program —a structured, comprehensive, mentor-led program designed to turn ambitious traders into market professionals.

The part-time program delivers expert training in trading psychology, risk management, algorithmic strategies, and advanced market analysis across all major asset classes. Designed for traders serious about going professional, ITI provides real-world trading experience, direct mentorship, and industry-recognized certifications—fast-tracking participants into full-time trading and finance careers.

The Ultimate Trading Education Experience



Unlike self-learning or short-term courses, ITI’s Master’s in Trading Program offers a structured, hands-on approach to professional trading. The program is designed to offer participants opportunities to:

Trade like the pros – learn professional-level strategies for risk management, execution, and market analysis.

Master trading psychology – train with world-class trading psychologists to develop the discipline needed for trading success.

Gain hands-on experience – engage in real-time trading simulations, case studies, and market analysis.

Access elite mentorship – work directly with top trading professionals for expert guidance and career development.

Earn an industry-recognized certification – graduates will have the option to earn the STA Technical Analysis certification.

Build a professional-grade trading system – develop and refine a reliable, high-performance trading strategy with expert feedback.

“Retail traders often struggle to bridge the gap between independent trading and professional execution,” says Carol Harmer, ITI faculty member. “This program eliminates guesswork, providing structured training, performance coaching, and the professional insights needed to compete at the highest level.”



Led by World-Class Trading Experts



ITI’s faculty includes some of the most respected names in the trading industry, offering unparalleled mentorship and expertise. Featured instructors include:



Steve Goldstein – Trading performance coach specializing in psychology, behavioral finance, and decision-making under uncertainty. Author of “Mastering the Mental Game of Trading” (2024).



Alex Spiroglou – A high-profile cross-asset futures trader and an award-winning researcher in technical analysis.



Sunil Mangwani – Technical trading specialist with expertise in price action, Fibonacci techniques, and trend forecasting.



Steve Ward – Performance coach for hedge funds, investment banks, and professional traders. Author of three books on trader performance and mindset.



Marc Chandler – A widely respected currency expert and seasoned Wall Street strategist.



Carol Harmer – A veteran trader and pioneer of technical trading at top financial institutions.



Ed Ponsi – Respected forex educator, risk management expert, best-selling author, and advisor to hedge funds, institutional traders, and central bankers.



The Psychological Edge: ITI’s Game-Changing Approach



Experts agree that 80% of trading success depends on a trader’s psychological mindset.



Julie Cook, President of ITI, explains why ITI puts mindset training at the core of its curriculum:

“Most trading programs focus on strategy but neglect the mental game. At ITI, we integrate trading psychology into every aspect of learning. Success in today’s markets requires more than just knowledge—it demands resilience, confidence, and an elite mindset.”



Additionally, research shows that structured mentorship can accelerate learning curves and significantly impact performance and outcomes.



According to ITI faculty member Sunil Mangwani, “Mentoring is a key to professionalization for institutional traders. This program duplicates that critical element in the development of traders by providing mentoring by industry experts embedded in the curriculum.”



By incorporating mentorship and psychological training, ITI gives traders the competitive edge they need to succeed faster and more efficiently.



Enrollment Now Open – Limited Spots Available



Applications for the September 2025 cohort are now open. Seats are limited, and early applicants receive live Q&A sessions with industry experts and early scholarship opportunities.



More details: InternationalTradingInstitute.com/masters-in-trading-program/



About the International Trading Institute



The International Trading Institute (ITI) is a leading educational institution offering a groundbreaking Master’s in Trading Program to equip traders with cutting-edge knowledge, tools, and mentorship for success in global financial markets. With industry veterans as faculty and a rigorous, real-world curriculum, ITI is setting a new standard in trading education.



Website: https://internationaltradinginstitute.com/

