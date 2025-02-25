Automation as a Service Market Projected to Reach USD 67.82 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Automation as a Service Market, valued at USD 8.32 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 67.82 Bn by 2032, growing at a 26.31% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Automation as a Service Market is growing rapidly, driven by emerging technologies, efficiency gains, and increased adoption across industries.”The Automation as a Service Market, valued at USD 8.32 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 67.82 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.31% from 2024 to 2032. Adoption of new technologies and amalgamation with other solutions is propelling cutting-edge business processes in sectors. Automation services are enabling companies to attain operational efficiency and avoid overhead expenses, with potential to emerge as an integral part of business strategies with huge growth prospects in the next couple of years.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5628 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS Lambda, Amazon S3)- Google LLC (Google Cloud AI, Google Cloud Automation)- SAP SE (SAP Intelligent RPA, SAP Business Technology Platform)- Oracle Corporation (Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)- Accenture (Accenture myConcerto, Accenture Intelligent Automation)- AutomationEdge (AutomationEdge IT Automation, AutomationEdge Cloud Management)- WorkFusion (WorkFusion Intelligent Automation Cloud, WorkFusion RPA)- Cognizant Technology Solutions (Cognizant Intelligent Automation, Cognizant RPA)- ServiceNow (ServiceNow Automation Engine, ServiceNow Flow Designer)- Digital Workforce (Digital Workforce RPA, Digital Workforce Automation Suite)- Automation Anywhere Inc. (Automation 360, Bot Insight)- Blue Prism Limited (Blue Prism Cloud, Blue Prism RPA)- HCL Technologies Limited (HCL RPA, HCL Automation Hub)- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE Ezmeral, HPE OneView)- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Robotic Process Automation, IBM Cloud Pak for Automation)- Kofax Inc. (Kofax RPA, Kofax Intelligent Automation)- Microsoft Corporation (Power Automate, Azure Logic Apps)- NICE (NICE RPA, NICE Workforce Management)- Pegasystems Inc. (Pega Platform, Pega Robotic Automation)- UiPath (UiPath Studio, UiPath Orchestrator)Solution Segment Dominating the Automation as a Service Market, Services Segment Fastest GrowingThe Solution segment led the Automation as a Service Market in 2023, accounting for around 64% of the revenue share. This dominance stems from the rising demand for comprehensive, end-to-end automation solutions that optimize business processes. These solutions offer scalability, efficiency, and customization, which are key drivers of their widespread adoption across industries seeking to enhance operational effectiveness and reduce manual interventions.The Services segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of approximately 27.48% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for support, maintenance, and consulting services essential for the seamless implementation and ongoing optimization of automation solutions. As businesses adopt automation technologies, the need for expert services to ensure system performance and continuous improvement is driving rapid market expansion in this segment.Large Enterprises Segment Leading the Automation as a Service Market, SMEs Segment Emerging as the Fastest GrowingThe Large Enterprises segment accounted for the largest portion of the Automation as a Service Market in 2023, with approximately 60% of total revenue. This is due to the large size and resources of big organizations, which fuel demand for advanced, integrated automation solutions. These automate processes across multiple functions, enabling large enterprises to improve efficiency and stay competitive.The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 27.63% during 2024-2032. The growth is supported by rising affordability and scalability of automation solutions, which are helping advanced automation technologies reach more modest-sized companies. With these solutions, SMEs can increase the efficiency of their operations and gain a stronger footing against large businesses, thus witnessing high adoption in this segment.BFSI Segment Dominating the Automation as a Service Market, IT and Telecom Segment Leading the Fastest GrowthThe BFSI segment dominated the Automation as a Service Market in 2023, generating around 31% of the revenue share. The sector's imperative for increased efficiency, compliance, and better customer service drives the dominance. Increasingly, BFSI organizations are implementing automation solutions to automate processes, minimize operational risks, and maintain regulatory compliance, thus improving the overall efficacy of BFSI organizations.The IT and Telecom industry is estimated to record the maximum growth rate with a CAGR of approximately 28.75% from 2024 through 2032. The growth is spurred by increased automation solution uptake in managing the network, support services, and business operation enhancement. Automation comes at a core center for optimizing efficiency, quality service enhancement, and fulfilling IT and telecom organizations' complicated requirements.Public Cloud Segment Leading the Automation as a Service Market, Hybrid Cloud Segment Projected for Fastest GrowthThe Public Cloud segment led the Automation as a Service Market in 2023 with around 57% of the revenue share. Its popularity is fueled by the cost savings, scalability, and ease of access it provides, allowing companies to easily deploy automation solutions without large infrastructure investments. Public cloud infrastructures offer the flexibility companies require to scale their operations while keeping initial costs low, making it a popular choice.The Hybrid Cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR around 28.32% from 2024-2032. This expansion is due to the rising requirement for flexibility in merging the strength of both private and public cloud environments. Organisations are increasingly embracing hybrid cloud solutions in a bid to enhance control, strengthen security, as well as enforce compliance while holding on to scalability provided by the public cloud.Rule-Based Automation Segment Leading the Market, Knowledge-Based Automation Segment Projected for Rapid GrowthThe Rule-based Automation segment had the greatest share of the Automation as a Service Market in 2023 and generated about 60% of the revenue. It has this prominence due to its ease of use, simplicity, and effectiveness in automating uniform, repetitive tasks in many industries. By standardizing processes that demand little decision-making, rule-based automation fosters productivity and operational uniformity in different business settings.The Knowledge-based Automation segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 28.11% during 2024-2032. This is attributable to the growing uptake of AI, machine learning, and cognitive technologies, allowing for more sophisticated, data-driven automation. Knowledge-based automation allows businesses to improve decision-making, problem-solving, and adapting to changing environments, making it a key solution for today's data-centric operations.Automation as a Service Market Segmentation:By Component- Solution- ServicesBy Type- Rule-based Automation- Knowledge-based AutomationBy Deployment Model- Public Cloud- Private Cloud- Hybrid CloudBy Organization Size- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)- Large EnterprisesBy End User- BFSI- Telecom and IT- Retail and Consumer Goods- Healthcare and Life Sciences- Manufacturing- Other End-user IndustriesEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5628 North America Leading the Automation as a Service Market, Asia Pacific Projected for Fastest GrowthNorth America captured the largest revenue share of approximately 41% in 2023, driven by its advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of cloud-based automation solutions. Established industries and a strong focus on digital transformation in sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing have significantly boosted demand for automation services.Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of around 28.48% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of automation in emerging economies, driven by the need for greater efficiency and innovation. The region's rapid urbanization, growing middle class, and heightened embrace of cloud technologies, coupled with a focus on smart manufacturing and government-led digitalization initiatives, make it a key area for future automation growth.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/automation-as-a-service-market-5628 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 