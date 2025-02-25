Business Analytics in FinTech Market : Increase in Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Fraud Detection

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global business analytics in the fintech market generated $3.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $22.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to strengthen and heighten their position in the market significantly.Download Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31921 The report offers detailed segmentation of the global business analytics in fintech market based on component, deployment mode, type, application, organization size, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31471 The key players analyzed in the global business analytics in fintech market report include Alteryx, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Aspire Systems, Dell Inc., Google, IBM, Knime AG, Microsoft, Mu Sigma, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Finn AI.The report analyzes these key players in the global business analytics in fintech market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERSThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the business analytics in Fintech market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing business analytics in Fintech market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the business analytics in Fintech market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global business analytics in Fintech market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Key Market SegmentsComponentSolutionServiceServiceProfessional ServicesManaged ServicesDeployment ModeOn-PremiseCloudTypePredictive AnalyticsPrescriptive AnalyticsDescriptive AnalyticsOthersApplicationFraud Detection and PreventionCustomer ManagementSales and MarketingWorkforce ManagementOthersOrganization SizeLarge EnterprisesSmall and Medium Sized EnterprisesBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Enquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31471 🔰𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬🔰Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning marketInsurance Telematics MarketInsurtech MarketItaly Gift Cards MarketATM Managed Services MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 