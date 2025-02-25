Information Technology IT Robotic Automation Market 2025: Predicted Rapid Expansion & Exciting Innovations On Horizon

Information Technology (IT) Robotic Automation Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Information Technology (IT) Robotic Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

How Has The IT Robotic Automation Market Grown Recently & What Are The Expectations For The Future?

The field of Information Technology IT Robotic Automation has seen a swift upward trajectory in size over recent years. Impressively, the market ballooned from $7.66 billion in 2024 to an expected $9.09 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.6%.

The historic period growth can be traced back to an increased demand for Robotic Process Automation RPA, enhanced customer experience initiatives, larger investment in research and development, an explosion in robotic startups, heightened demand for digitization, and broader awareness of the benefits automation affords.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20847&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The IT Robotic Automation Market & What Are The Future Projections?

Looking ahead, the IT Robotic Automation market is expected to witness continuous rapid growth. Forecasts predict a surge to an extraordinary market value of $17.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.3%. This anticipated forward momentum can be largely attributed to a growing adoption in the finance and account sector, increased emphasis on operational agility, proliferating internet of things IoT devices, burgeoning cyber-physical systems, and escalating demand for real-time analytics.

Driving this growth forward is the increasing demand for a virtual workforce, a global network of remote employees working from various locations, connected via digital tools and technology. These work-from-home setups, enabled by significant advancements in digital communication technology, increased internet access, globalization, and a growing demand for flexible work arrangements across industries, are becoming the norm.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-technology-it-robotic-automation-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The IT Robotic Automation Market?

Several noteworthy companies are currently operating in the IT Robotic Automation market. These include Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, Atos SE, Sutherland Global Services Inc., Genpact LLC, NICE Systems Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., UiPath Inc., Fortra LLC, Celonis SE, Appian Corporation, Tungsten Automation Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Blue Prism Group plc, Nintex Global Ltd., Cyclone Robotics, Amelia US LLC, Redwood Software Inc., Kryon Systems Ltd., Jacada Inc., Bonitasoft S.A., and OnviSource Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are On The Horizon In The IT Robotic Automation Market?

In order to retain their competitive edge, these industry giants always stay focused on developing advanced solutions, including next-generation robotics control platforms for business management. These platforms aim to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and to large extent, reduce manual intervention in complex IT processes. For example, in June 2024, ABB Ltd., a Switzerland-based automation machinery manufacturing company, launched OmniCore. This next-generation robotics control platform provides fast, precise, and sustainable robotic solutions.

How Is The IT Robotic Automation Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Robotic Process Automation RPA Technology Supply; Robotic Process Automation RPA Service Supply; Other Types

2 By Tools: Process Based Application; Model-Based Application

3 By Application: Banking; Utilities; Healthcare; Other Applications

Subsegments include:

1 By Robotic Process Automation RPA Technology Supply: RPA Software Platforms; RPA Development Tools; RPA Analytics and Monitoring Tools; RPA Bot Management and Orchestration Tools; Artificial Intelligence AI Integration with RPA

2 By Robotic Process Automation RPA Service Supply: RPA Consulting Services; RPA Implementation and Integration Services; RPA Training and Support Services; RPA Process Optimization Services; RPA Managed Services

3 By Other Types: Intelligent Process Automation IPA; Cognitive Automation; Automation as a Service AaaS; Artificial Intelligence AI-Driven Automation

What Is The Regional Analysis Of The IT Robotic Automation Market?

In terms of regions, North America dominated the IT Robotic Automation market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the IT robotic automation market report encompass Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Information Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-technology-global-market-report

Ambulatory Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ambulatory-healthcare-information-technology-it-global-market-report

Information Technology (IT) And Telecom Cyber Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-technology-it-and-telecom-cyber-security-global-market-report

Find out more about The Business Research Company and how we can assist you in staying ahead in the game with our extensive catalogue of over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. As valued contributors who leverage over 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we’re your one-stop-shop for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.