Intelligent Faith Conference 2025: Where Faith & Reason Converge in Anaheim

Intelligent Faith Conference 2025

Join leading scholars at the Intelligent Faith Conference, March 7–8 at Cornerstone Church in Anaheim, for a transformative two-day event.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Intelligent Faith Conference is set to take place on March 7-8, 2025, at Cornerstone Church (4905 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807), bringing together leading scholars, apologists, and Christian thought leaders to equip believers and bring truth to seekers. This two-day event will feature a powerful lineup of speakers who are committed to defending and proclaiming biblical truth while demonstrating the harmony between faith and reason.Hosted by John and Laurie Stewart in partnership with Cornerstone Church Anaheim, the Intelligent Faith Conference aligns with the mission of 1 Peter 3:15, preparing believers to give an answer for the hope they have in Christ. This year’s conference will feature Bobby Conway, J. Warner Wallace, Melissa Cain Travis, Hugh Ross, John Stewart, and Tony Gurule, each bringing their unique expertise in apologetics, theology, and evangelism.Featured Speakers:Bobby Conway – The co-host of The Pastor’s Perspective and founder of Christianity Still Makes Sense, Bobby Conway is a respected apologist and pastor with an extensive academic background, including a Ph.D. from the University of Birmingham. He is the author of several books, including Doubting Toward Faith and Does Christianity Still Make Sense?J. Warner Wallace – A former cold-case detective, bestselling author, and faculty member at multiple theological institutions, Wallace is well-known for his work in evidential apologetics. His books, such as Cold-Case Christianity and Person of Interest, provide compelling arguments for the truth of Christianity using forensic investigation techniques.Melissa Cain Travis – A scholar in the intersection of science and faith, Melissa is a Fellow at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture and the author of Thinking God’s Thoughts: Johannes Kepler and the Miracle of Cosmic Comprehensibility. Her work explores how scientific discoveries point to an intelligent Creator.Hugh Ross – A renowned astrophysicist and founder of Reasons to Believe, Dr. Ross bridges the gap between scientific discovery and Christian faith. Holding a Ph.D. in astronomy, he has dedicated his career to demonstrating how the universe’s design aligns with biblical teaching.John Stewart – An attorney, Christian apologist, and award-winning radio personality, John has extensive experience in biblical scholarship and legal apologetics. He formerly co-hosted The Bible Answerman radio program and served as a professor at Trinity Law School.Tony Gurule – A seasoned evangelist and apologist, Tony has been engaged in personal evangelism and apologetics for nearly two decades. His focus includes outreach to those from different religious backgrounds, particularly in understanding and responding to Islam.A Conference Designed for ImpactThroughout the two-day event, attendees will experience dynamic keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, breakout sessions, and ample Q&A opportunities—culminating in a closing session featuring all speakers. This engaging program will explore essential topics such as the defense of the gospels, the historical evidence behind biblical events, and the case for the resurrection.The Intelligent Faith Conference is grateful for the generous sponsorship of Rachel Dares PR, Jar Insurance, and Foskaris Wellness. Tickets for the Intelligent Faith Conference are now available. For more details on the event, including speaker schedules and registration information, visit www.IntelligentFaithConference.com About Intelligent FaithFounded by John and Laurie Stewart, Intelligent Faith is committed to training believers to think critically and defend their faith through teaching, speaking, writing, and engaging with seekers. Through conferences, resources, and outreach, Intelligent Faith empowers Christians to integrate their faith with intellectual rigor and effectively share the truth of Christianity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.