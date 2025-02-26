FXBO Partners with Bitpace to Deliver Seamless Crypto Payment Solutions

CYPRUS, February 26, 2025 / Business News / -- FX Back Office FXBO ), the leading CRM solution for forex and trading companies, has officially announced its strategic partnership with Bitpace, a global leader in crypto payment gateways. This collaboration is set to redefine efficiency and innovation in the trading and brokerage space by integrating Bitpace's cutting-edge crypto payment solutions into FXBO’s robust ecosystem.“Our partnership with Bitpace marks an exciting step forward for our clients," said Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO at FXBO. "By incorporating Bitpace’s innovative crypto payment solutions into our ecosystem, we enable businesses to process digital transactions effortlessly, enhancing both security and efficiency in an increasingly crypto-driven market.”Bitpace’s advanced platform enables users to accept cryptocurrency payments securely and reliably while offering instant global settlements in more than 70 cryptocurrencies and 20 fiat currencies. For FXBO, this partnership means delivering unparalleled value to brokerage clients, equipping them with tools that enhance operational efficiency and open opportunities for growth.Meryem Habibi, CRO at Bitpace, added, “This strategic partnership between FXBO and Bitpace marks a significant milestone in delivering unparalleled value to our clients. By integrating Bitpace as one of the top-tier crypto payment providers alongside FXBO, the leading CRM for FX and trading companies, we are equipping our clients with the tools they need to succeed in a fast-paced and competitive market. Together, we’re committed to setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.”This alliance also allows FXBO users to leverage Bitpace’s powerful features, including automatic conversions to fiat currencies, seamless API integration, fraud protection, and robust customer support. Together, FXBO and Bitpace are taking a significant step toward simplifying payment technologies for brokers worldwide.About FXBOFXBO, an ISO-certified company, serves over 250 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area, and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of ‘The Ultimate Forex CRM’ for a reason! Learn more at www.fxbackoffice.com About BitpaceBitpace is an industry-leading payment gateway providing seamless and reliable payment solutions. Developed by a team of fintech, payment, and product experts, Bitpace’s payment offerings empower businesses to accept crypto from their customers with fewer volatility or liquidity risks. Its diverse services facilitate global settlements in more than 70 crypto and 20 fiat currencies for sectors like e-commerce, finance, and real estate. Unlock the future of payments at www.bitpace.com

