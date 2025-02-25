Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports its consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (4Q24). Figures are unaudited and prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Summary of Results 4Q24 vs. 4Q23

The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,002.2 million, or 16.4%. Total revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%.



Cost of services increased by Ps.346.6 million, or 29.0%.



Income from operations increased by Ps. 378.6 million, or 11.0%.



EBITDA increased by Ps. 615.4 million, or 14.9%, from Ps. 4,141.6 million in 4Q23 to Ps. 4,757.0 million in 4Q24. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 67.8% in 4Q23 to 66.9% in 4Q24.



Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 317.7 million, or 16.2%, from Ps. 1,956.7 million in 4Q23 to Ps. 2,274.3 million in 4Q24.



Company’s Financial Position:

During 4Q24, aeronautical revenues increased compared to 4Q23, mainly driven by the recovery in passenger traffic due to the opening of new routes. Additionally, part of Volaris and Viva’s aircraft fleet, which had been under inspection due to preventive measures on Pratt & Whitney’s A320neo and A321neo engines, has resumed operations, contributing to passenger growth. Similarly, non-aeronautical revenues increased by 32.7%, driven by the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business at Guadalajara Airport starting in July 2024, as well as the 14.1% depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which resulted in higher revenues from the consolidation of Jamaica’s airports.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported a cash and cash equivalents position of Ps. 13,466.0 million. During 4Q24, it also refinanced its credit line with Santander for a total of Ps. 1,500.0 million.

Passenger Traffic

During 4Q24, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 223.4 thousand passengers, an increase of 1.4%, compared to 4Q23.

During 4Q24, the following new routes were opened:

Domestic:

Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Viva Guanajuato Felipe Ángeles October 2, 2024 1 daily Volaris Hermosillo Monterrey November 3, 2024 2 daily Volaris Morelia Monterrey November 3, 2024 4 weekly Volaris Mexicali Monterrey November 3, 2024 4 weekly Volaris Los Mochis Monterrey November 4, 2024 3 daily Viva Guadalajara Mexicali December 2, 2024 1 daily Viva Mexicali Guadalajara December 2, 2024 1 daily Viva Guadalajara Ciudad Obregón December 2, 2024 3 daily Viva Guadalajara Torreón December 3, 2024 3 weekly Viva Guadalajara Puerto Escondido December 3, 2024 3 weekly Viva Guadalajara Tulum December 5, 2024 1 daily

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

International:

Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies World2Fly Puerto Vallarta Praga October 22, 2024 1 weekly Arajet Kingston Punta Cana October 27, 2024 2 weekly Volaris Guadalajara San José October 29, 2024 2 weekly Volaris Tijuana Las Vegas October 29, 2024 3 weekly Aeroméxico Manzanillo Atlanta November 2, 2024 1 weekly Condor Los Cabos Frankfurt November 3, 2024 2 weekly WestJet Los Cabos Winnipeg November 9, 2024 1 weekly Avelo Montego Bay Hartford November 16, 2024 3 weekly Bahamasair Montego Bay Nassau November 17, 2024 2 weekly Alaska La Paz Los Ángeles November 20, 2024 2 weekly LATAM Montego Bay Lima December 1, 2024 2 weekly Viva Guadalajara Oakland December 2, 2024 1 daily Viva Guadalajara Las Vegas December 2, 2024 4 weekly Viva Guadalajara San Antonio December 2, 2024 4 weekly Alaska Guadalajara Fresno December 3, 2024 1 daily Viva Guadalajara Dallas-Fort Worth December 3, 2024 4 weekly Caribbean Airlines Kingston Fort Lauderdale December 17, 2024 3 weekly Aeroméxico Guadalajara Las Vegas December 19, 2024 6 weekly Aeroméxico Guadalajara Miami December 19, 2024 1 daily Aeroméxico Guadalajara Orlando December 19, 2024 1 daily Aeroméxico Guadalajara Denver December 21, 2024 1 weekly Aeroméxico Manzanillo Los Ángeles December 21, 2024 1 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 4Q23 4Q24 Change 2023 2024 Change Guadalajara 3,107.8 3,160.1 1.7% 12,502.9 11,939.5 (4.5%) Tijuana * 2,118.8 2,143.4 1.2% 8,870.4 8,431.6 (4.9%) Los Cabos 721.5 710.7 (1.5%) 2,965.7 2,830.4 (4.6%) Puerto Vallarta 663.0 720.3 8.7% 2,860.1 2,841.9 (0.6%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0% 0.0 0.0 0.0% Guanajuato 616.1 571.3 (7.3%) 2,345.6 2,116.6 (9.8%) Hermosillo 561.9 561.7 (0.0%) 2,114.3 2,074.4 (1.9%) Kingston 0.5 0.5 6.7% 1.8 2.9 60.9% Mexicali 421.9 261.8 (38.0%) 1,596.7 1,026.9 (35.7%) Morelia 186.7 181.3 (2.9%) 795.8 645.9 (18.8%) La Paz 287.8 312.0 8.4% 1,102.0 1,191.9 8.2% Aguascalientes 161.1 169.1 4.9% 639.7 636.1 (0.6%) Los Mochis 127.5 165.4 29.7% 463.8 577.4 24.5% Manzanillo 32.7 33.9 3.5% 112.8 128.3 13.7% Total 9,007.5 8,991.5 (0.2%) 36,371.5 34,443.8 (5.3%)

*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 4Q23 4Q24 Change 2023 2024 Change Guadalajara 1,358.5 1,556.0 14.5% 5,207.4 5,909.1 13.5% Tijuana * 1,070.0 1,112.2 3.9% 4,324.5 4,114.1 (4.9%) Los Cabos 1,146.8 1,168.8 1.9% 4,749.9 4,657.8 (1.9%) Puerto Vallarta 1,063.8 991.1 (6.8%) 3,927.6 3,961.6 0.9% Montego Bay 1,248.5 1,159.8 (7.1%) 5,211.7 5,057.0 (3.0%) Guanajuato 229.7 279.0 21.4% 875.2 1,052.4 20.2% Hermosillo 20.5 19.9 (3.0%) 75.5 82.5 9.2% Kingston 407.3 449.4 10.3% 1,746.3 1,774.3 1.6% Mexicali 1.6 1.7 2.9% 6.9 7.3 4.4% Morelia 144.4 174.9 21.1% 588.5 658.8 12.0% La Paz 3.5 5.4 53.9% 13.9 14.1 1.8% Aguascalientes 74.0 83.6 13.0% 288.3 325.7 13.0% Los Mochis 1.6 1.7 8.6% 6.9 7.8 13.0% Manzanillo 18.6 24.4 31.6% 67.7 90.1 33.1% Total 6,788.8 7,027.9 3.5% 27,090.2 27,712.6 2.3%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 4Q23 4Q24 Change 2023 2024 Change Guadalajara 4,466.3 4,716.2 5.6% 17,710.2 17,848.7 0.8% Tijuana * 3,188.8 3,255.6 2.1% 13,194.9 12,545.8 (4.9%) Los Cabos 1,868.3 1,879.5 0.6% 7,715.5 7,488.2 (2.9%) Puerto Vallarta 1,726.8 1,711.4 (0.9%) 6,787.7 6,803.5 0.2% Montego Bay 1,248.5 1,159.8 (7.1%) 5,211.9 5,057.1 (3.0%) Guanajuato 845.8 850.3 0.5% 3,220.8 3,169.0 (1.6%) Hermosillo 582.4 581.6 (0.1%) 2,189.9 2,156.9 (1.5%) Kingston 407.8 449.9 10.3% 1,748.1 1,777.1 1.7% Mexicali 423.5 263.5 (37.8%) 1,603.6 1,034.1 (35.5%) Morelia 331.1 356.2 7.6% 1,384.3 1,304.6 (5.8%) La Paz 291.3 317.4 9.0% 1,115.8 1,206.0 8.1% Aguascalientes 235.1 252.7 7.5% 928.0 961.8 3.6% Los Mochis 129.1 167.1 29.4% 470.7 585.2 24.3% Manzanillo 51.3 58.3 13.7% 180.5 218.4 21.0% Total 15,796.0 16,019.4 1.4% 63,461.8 62,156.5 (2.1%)

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport 4Q23 4Q24 Change 2023 2024 Change Tijuana 1,061.2 1,092.3 2.9% 4,288.0 4,048.6 (5.6%)

Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024 (in thousands of pesos):

4Q23 4Q24 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 4,486,752 4,959,405 10.5% Non-aeronautical services 1,621,181 2,150,748 32.7% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 3,023,696 2,517,564 (16.7%) Total revenues 9,131,629 9,627,717 5.4% Operating costs Costs of services: 1,195,635 1,542,269 29.0% Employee costs 451,452 602,964 33.6% Maintenance 250,557 292,933 16.9% Safety, security & insurance 188,135 228,903 21.7% Utilities 121,268 145,671 20.1% Business operated directly by us 70,254 80,522 14.6% Other operating expenses 113,969 191,276 67.8% Technical assistance fees 199,494 218,061 9.3% Concession taxes 594,877 675,450 13.5% Depreciation and amortization 686,722 923,444 34.5% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 3,023,696 2,517,564 (16.7%) Other (income) (23,713) (82,602) 248.3% Total operating costs 5,676,711 5,794,186 2.1% Income from operations 3,454,918 3,833,531 11.0% Financial Result (650,398) (618,028) (5.0%) Income before income taxes 2,804,520 3,215,503 14.7% Income taxes (547,436) (1,046,324) 91.1% Net income 2,257,084 2,169,179 (3.9%) Currency translation effect (237,991) 112,921 (147.4%) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax (45,552) (17,775) (61.0%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (16,849) 10,024 (159.5%) Comprehensive income 1,956,692 2,274,349 16.2% Non-controlling interest (8,301) (117,440) 1314.8% Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,948,391 2,156,908 10.7% 4Q23 4Q24 Change EBITDA 4,141,640 4,756,975 14.9% Comprehensive income 1,956,692 2,274,349 16.2% Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 3.8725 4.5012 16.2% Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 2.2915 2.1552 (5.9%) Operating income margin 37.8% 39.8% 5.2% Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 56.6% 53.9% (4.7%) EBITDA margin 45.4% 49.4% 8.9% EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 67.8% 66.9% (1.3%) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 46.2% 42.2% (8.7%) Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 19.6% 21.7% 10.8%

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 4Q24 and 4Q23 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.8857 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 31, 2024, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

For purposes of consolidating our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.0691 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was used.

Revenues (4Q24 vs. 4Q23)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 472.7 million, or 10.5%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 529.6 million, or 32.7%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 506.1 million, or 16.7%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%.

The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 354.3 million or 9.2% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to a 1.9% increase in passenger traffic.

Revenues at our Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 118.4 million, or 18.9%, compared to 4Q23. This growth was primarily driven by the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.5814 in 4Q23 to Ps. 20.0691 in 4Q24, representing a 14.1% variation. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by USD$2.2 million or 5.4%. In contrast, passenger traffic decreased by 2.8%.

was primarily due to the following factors:

The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 507.5 million or 37.1% compared to 4Q23. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us grew by Ps. 442.5 million or 90.8%, mainly driven by the consolidation of cargo and free trade zone business revenues starting in July, which contributed Ps. 345.6 million during the quarter. Additionally, recovery of costs increased by Ps. 3.3 million or 7.3%. Meanwhile, revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 61.6 million or 7.4%, due to the opening of new commercial spaces and contract renegotiations. The fastest-growing business lines included food and beverage, car rentals, retail, and duty-free stores, which together increased by Ps. 55.2 million or 9.1%. Revenues from the Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 22.1 million or 8.8% compared to 4Q23, mainly driven by the 14.1% depreciation of the peso against the dollar compared to the same period last year. In U.S. dollar terms, revenue decreased by USD$0.7 million or 4.9%.

was primarily driven by the following factors:

4Q23 4Q24 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Food and beverage 254,521 281,075 10.4% Car rental 182,423 197,765 8.4% Duty-free 177,656 196,043 10.3% Retail 166,464 171,081 2.8% Leasing of space 78,138 100,036 28.0% Times shares 59,737 67,502 13.0% Ground transportation 46,093 48,827 5.9% Other commercial revenues 62,189 45,467 (26.9%) Communications and financial services 28,272 29,142 3.1% Total 1,055,492 1,136,938 7.7% Businesses operated directly by us: Cargo operation and free trade zone 31,776 383,679 1107.5% Car parking 178,918 178,729 (0.1%) VIP Lounges 112,634 151,715 34.7% Convenience stores 137,042 149,057 8.8% Advertising 45,923 50,674 10.3% Hotel operation - 36,531 100.0% Total 506,292 950,384 87.7% Recovery of costs 59,397 63,426 6.8% Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 1,621,181 2,150,748 32.7%

Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

- Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 506.1 million, or 16.7%, compared to 4Q23. The change was composed of:

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 673.3 million, or 23.6%, following investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 167.2 million, or 100.1%.



Total operating costs increased by Ps. 117.5 million, or 2.1%, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to: i) an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 346.6 million, or 29.0%, driven by the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 151.1 million, and an increase in the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 236.7 million, or 34.4%, resulting from the recognition of fair values of the cargo and free trade zone business, ii) this effect was partially offset by a decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC12) by Ps. 506.1 million, or 16.7%. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 623.6 million, or 23.5%.

This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:

Mexican airports:

Operating costs decreased by Ps. 152.9 million, or 3.2%, compared to 4Q23, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 673.3 million, or 23.6%. This effect was offset by an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 292.3 million, or 29.5%, an increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 213.4 million, or 37.8%, and a combined increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes by Ps. 74.1 million, or 16.8%. Excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 520.4 million or 26.4%.



The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 4Q24 was mainly due to:

Employee costs increased by Ps. 138.6 million or 34.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 92.1 million, as well as the hiring of 143 employees in 2024 and salary adjustments resulting from changes in the Labor Law.

increased by Ps. 138.6 million or 34.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 92.1 million, as well as the hiring of 143 employees in 2024 and salary adjustments resulting from changes in the Labor Law. Maintenance expenses increased by Ps. 39.4 million or 19.5% compared to 4Q23, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 4.1 million.

increased by Ps. 39.4 million or 19.5% compared to 4Q23, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 4.1 million. Safety, security, and insurance increased by Ps. 27.8 million or 19.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the expansion of the security workforce, increase in minimum wages changes in the Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 5.1 million.

increased by Ps. 27.8 million or 19.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the expansion of the security workforce, increase in minimum wages changes in the Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 5.1 million. Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 67.0 million or 34.4% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to higher service and consulting fees, as well as travel expenses, which increased by Ps. 18.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 31.5 million. These effects were partially offset by a decrease in the allowance for expected credit losses by Ps. 3.6 million.

Jamaican Airport:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 270.4 million, or 31.8%, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to a Ps. 167.2 million, or 100.1%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 54.3 million, or 26.3%, and an increase in the concession taxes by Ps. 25.1 million, or 7.1%.



Operating income margin went from 37.8% in 4Q23 to 39.8% in 4Q24. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 56.6% in 4Q23 to 53.9% in 4Q24. Income from operations increased by Ps. 378.6 million, or 11.0%, compared to 4Q23.

EBITDA margin went from 45.4% in 4Q23 to 49.4% in 4Q24. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 67.8% in 4Q23 to 66.9% in 4Q24. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 615.4 million, or 14.9%, compared to 4Q23.

Financial results decreased by Ps. 32.4 million, or 5.0%, from a net expense of Ps. 650.4 million in 4Q23 to a net expense of Ps. 618.0 million in 4Q24. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an expense of Ps. 154.5 million in 4Q23 to an income of Ps. 83.8 million in 4Q24. This generated a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 238.3 million. This was mainly due to the depreciation of the peso. The currency translation effect increased by Ps. 350.9 million, compared to 4Q23.



Interest expenses increased by Ps. 295.7 million, or 36.7%, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the drawdown of credit lines, offset by a decrease in the interest rates.



Interest income increased by Ps. 89.8 million, or 31.7%, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and reference rates.



In 4Q24, net and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 317.7 million, or 16.2%, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the increase in the foreign currency translation effect by Ps. 350.9 million. Income before income taxes increased by Ps. 411.0 million, mainly due to the recovery in passenger traffic and revenues generated by the commercial strategy, including the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business. This increase led to a Ps. 272.2 million rise in income taxes.

During 4Q24, net income decreased by Ps. 87.9 million, or 3.9%, compared to 4Q23. Taxes for the period increased by Ps. 498.9 million, income taxes increased by Ps. 272.2 million and the benefit for deferred taxes decreased by Ps. 226.8 million, mainly due to the application of other deferred taxes of Ps. 189.8 million, a decrease in inflation, that went from an inflation rate of 1.7% in 4Q23 to 1.4% in 4Q24. This effect was offset by the application of fiscal losses of Ps. 115.2 million.

Consolidated Results for the Twelve Months of 2024 (in thousands of pesos):

2023 2024 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 19,267,395 19,110,068 (0.8%) Non-aeronautical services 6,165,429 7,671,766 24.4% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 7,791,320 6,832,541 (12.3%) Total revenues 33,224,144 33,614,375 1.2% Operating costs Costs of services: 4,380,069 5,263,241 20.2% Employee costs 1,724,461 2,125,958 23.3% Maintenance 728,618 848,575 16.5% Safety, security & insurance 691,155 831,411 20.3% Utilities 485,265 542,482 11.8% Business operated directly by us 245,496 299,539 22.0% Other operating expenses 505,074 615,276 21.8% Technical assistance fees 851,320 845,233 (0.7%) Concession taxes 2,532,896 2,666,751 5.3% Depreciation and amortization 2,545,702 3,061,039 20.2% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 7,791,320 6,832,541 (12.3%) Other (income) (15,875) (105,076) 561.9% Total operating costs 18,085,431 18,563,729 2.6% Income from operations 15,138,713 15,050,645 (0.6%) Financial Result (2,377,022) (2,934,903) 23.5% Income before income taxes 12,761,691 12,115,742 (5.1%) Income taxes (3,072,090) (3,240,302) 5.5% Net income 9,689,600 8,875,441 (8.4%) Currency translation effect (893,709) 1,132,600 (226.7%) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax (69,905) (65,302) (6.6%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (15,932) 10,201 (164.0%) Comprehensive income 8,710,054 9,952,939 14.3% Non-controlling interest (68,820) (385,774) 460.6% Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 8,641,235 9,567,167 10.7%





2023 2024 Change EBITDA 17,684,415 18,111,685 2.4% Comprehensive income 8,710,054 9,952,939 14.3% Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 17.2382 19.6980 14.3% Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 10.2002 9.4313 (7.5%) Operating income margin 45.6% 44.8% (1.7%) Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 59.5% 56.2% (5.6%) EBITDA margin 53.2% 53.9% 1.2% EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 69.5% 67.6% (2.7%) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 36.6% 36.0% (1.8%) Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 17.2% 19.7% 14.1%

- Net income and comprehensive income per share as of December 31, 2024 and December 31 2023, were calculated based on 505,277,464. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.8857 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 31, 2024, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of the airports in Jamaica, the average twelve-month exchange rate of Ps. 18.3001 per U.S. dollar for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was used.

Revenues (2024 vs 2023)

Aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 157.3 million, or 0.8%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,506.3 million, or 24.4%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 958.8 million, or 12.3%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 390.2 million, or 1.2%.

- The change in aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:

Revenues at our Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 346.1 million, or 2.1%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a 1.0% decrease in passenger traffic, as well as 92.5% compliance with the maximum tariffs.

Revenues from Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 188.8 million, or 6.8%, compared to 2023. This was mainly due to the increase in revenues in U.S. dollars by US$5.8 million, or 5.1%, as well as the depreciation of the peso against the dollar compared to 2023 of 3.0%, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.7665 in 2023 to Ps. 18.3001 in 2024. Nevertheless, passenger traffic decreased by 1.8%.

- The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,475.8 million or 28.7% in the period from January to December 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Revenue from businesses operated directly by us grew by Ps. 1,055.4 million or 60.3%, mainly driven by the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business starting in July 2024, which contributed Ps. 699.7 million. Additionally, recovery of costs increased by Ps. 7.8 million or 4.5%. Revenue from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 412.6 million or 12.8%, primarily due to the opening of new commercial spaces and contract renegotiations. The business lines with the highest growth were car rentals, food and beverage, retail, and other income, which together increased by Ps. 397.8 million or 19.1%.

Revenues from the Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 30.5 million or 3.0% in the same period, mainly due to an increase in revenue in U.S. dollars by USD$0.5 million or 1.6%, as well as the effect of the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which was 3.0%.



2023 2024 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Food and beverage 1,002,882 1,160,215 15.7% Car rentals 610,226 810,812 32.9% Duty-free 761,479 749,011 (1.6%) Retail 698,167 687,677 (1.5%) Leasing of space 348,650 418,521 20.0% Time share 226,322 241,857 6.9% Other commercial revenues 174,377 189,560 8.7% Ground transportation 178,400 183,649 2.9% Communications and financial services 116,512 109,675 (5.9%) Total 4,117,015 4,550,978 10.5% Businesses operated directly by us: Cargo operation and free trade zone 31,776 837,057 2534.3% Car parking 706,923 696,958 (1.4%) Convenience stores 496,943 569,556 14.6% VIP Lounges 432,481 513,655 18.8% Advertising 151,737 181,459 19.6% Hotel operation - 83,335 100.0% Total 1,819,860 2,882,020 58.4% Recovery of costs 228,555 238,767 4.5% Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 6,165,429 7,671,766 24.4%

Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

- Revenues from improvements to concession assets2



Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 958.8 million, or 12.3%, compared to 2023. The change was composed of:

The Company’s Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 1,345.6 million, or 17.8%, following the investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 386.9 million, or 153.6%.



Total operating costs increased by Ps. 478.3 million, or 2.6%, compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 883.2 million, or 20.2%, an increase in the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 515.3 million, or 20.2%, and a combined increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees by Ps. 127.8 million, or 3.7%. This effect was partially offset by a decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 958.8 million, or 12.3%. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased Ps. 1,437.1 million, or 14.0%.

This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:

Mexican Airports:

Operating costs decreased by Ps. 50.0 million, or 0.3%, compared to 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 1,345.6 million or 17.8%. This was offset by an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 746.8 million or 20.6%, increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 493.2 million or 24.1%, and a combined Ps. 142.7 million, or 7.6%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes (mainly due to the change in the concession fee which increase from 5% to 9% in 2024, generating an increase of Ps. 148.8 million in 2024 compared to 2023). Excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets, operating costs increased by Ps. 1,295.7 million or 17.2%.



The change in the cost of services during 2024 was mainly due to:

Employee costs increased by Ps. 376.3 million or 24.8% compared to 2023, mainly due to salary adjustments, changes in the Labor Law, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 178.7 million.

increased by Ps. 376.3 million or 24.8% compared to 2023, mainly due to salary adjustments, changes in the Labor Law, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 178.7 million. Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 89.1 million, or 19.8%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a combined increase in services, professional fees, and travel expenses of Ps. 18.5 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business with other operating expenses of Ps. 75.6 million.

increased by Ps. 89.1 million, or 19.8%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a combined increase in services, professional fees, and travel expenses of Ps. 18.5 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business with other operating expenses of Ps. 75.6 million. Maintenance increased by Ps. 100.4 million, or 17.3%, compared to 2023, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas.

increased by Ps. 100.4 million, or 17.3%, compared to 2023, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas. Safety, security, and insurance costs increased by Ps. 88.2 million, or 16.8%, compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff, an increase in minimum wages, changes in Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business by Ps. 9.9 million.

Jamaican Airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 528.3 million, or 17.5%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a Ps. 386.9 million, or 153.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 136.4 million, or 18.2% increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 22.2 million or 4.5% increase in depreciation and amortization. This was offset by the decrease in concession taxes of Ps. 14.9 million, or 1.0%.



Operating margin went from 45.6% in 2023 to 44.8% in 2024. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating margin went from 59.5% in 2023 to 56.2% in 2024. Operating income decreased Ps. 88.1 million, or 0.6%, compared to 2023.

EBITDA margin went from 53.2% in 2023 to 53.9% in 2024. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.5% in 2023 to 67.6% in 2024. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 427.3 million, or 2.4%, compared to 2023.

Financial costs increased by Ps. 557.9 million, or 23.5%, from a net expense of Ps. 2,377.0 million in 2023 to a net expense of Ps. 2,934.9 million in 2024. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from a loss of Ps. 340.7 million in 2023 to a loss of Ps. 119.8 million in 2024. This generated a decrease in the loss of Ps. 220.9 million, due to the peso depreciation. Currency translation effect increased Ps. 2,026.3 million, compared to 2023.



Interest expense increased by Ps. 665.1 million, or 19.3%, compared to 2023, mainly due to the increase in debt due to the issuance of bond certificates and the contracting of bank loans, as well as the increase in the interest rates.



Interest income decreased by Ps. 113.7 million, or 8.1%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalent average balance and the decrease in the interest rates.



In 2024, net comprehensive income increased by Ps. 1,242.9 million, or 14.3%, compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase of the effect of foreign currency translation in Ps. 2,026.3 million. Income before taxes decreased by Ps. 645.9 million, mainly due to the decrease in passenger traffic and increase in operating costs, offset by the increase in non-aeronautical revenues resulting from the commercial strategy and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business. Income taxes increased by Ps. 372.8 million.

During 2024, net income decreased by Ps. 814.2 million, or 8.4%, compared to 2023. Taxes for the period increased by Ps. 168.2 million, mainly due to the increase in current tax of Ps. 372.8 million. This increase was partially offset by a rise in the benefit for deferred taxes by Ps. 204.6 million, driven mainly by the application of fiscal losses by Ps. 525.7 million and the application of other deferred taxes of Ps. 189.8 million. This effect was offset by the decrease in inflation, that went from 4.7% in 2023 to 4.2% in 2024.

Statement of Financial Position

As of December 31, 2024, total assets increased by Ps. 14,208.2 million compared to the same period in 2023, mainly due to: i) Improvements to concession assets of Ps. 7,615.1 million, ii) Cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 3,410.8 million, iii) Other acquired rights of Ps. 2,074.8 million, iv) Deferred income taxes of Ps. 790.9 million, v) Airport concessions of Ps. 843.2 million, and vi) Accounts receivables of Ps. 445.6 million.

As of December 31, 2024, total liabilities increased by Ps. 10,531.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. This increase was mainly due to i) Long-term bond certificates of Ps. 5,648.1 million, ii) Bank loans of Ps. 1,774.0 million, iii) Accounts payable of Ps. 1,234.2 million, iv) Deferred liabilities of Ps. 748.6 million, and v) Income taxes of Ps. 582.3 million.

Recent events

The Company announces its growth guidance for the full year 2025 compared to 2024:

2025 vs 2024 Traffic 4% - 6% Aeronautical revenues 23% - 25% Non-aeronautical revenues 24% - 26% Total revenues 23% - 25% EBITDA 21% - 23% EBITDA Margin 66% + - 1% CAPEX Ps. 13.0 billion

Passenger traffic projection is based on the consolidation of routes developed to date, estimated load factors, increased frequencies and seat capacity, and the recovery of aircraft grounded due to the preventive inspection of GTF engines.



The increase in aeronautical revenues is based on the implementation of new tariffs approved by the Authority for airports in Mexico, traffic performance, inflation and expected exchange rates.



The increase in non-aeronautical revenues is based on the improvement in contract conditions, full-year operation of the cargo and free trade zone business, the hotel, and corporate offices, as well as the development of other business lines operated directly by the Company.



EBITDA Margin decreased in comparison to previous years, mainly due to a change in the concession fee, which increased from 5% to 9% for the airports in Mexico.



CAPEX includes: i) committed investments at airports in Mexico under the Master Development Programs totaling Ps. 8,800 million, ii) the continuation of the construction of a new terminal at Puerto Vallarta amounting to Ps. 1,700 million, iii) committed investments at airports in Jamaica for Ps. 1,500 million, and iv) commercial investments of Ps. 1,000 million.



These figures are based on the Company’s current expectations for the growth of the domestic and international aviation industry for 2025, as supported by GAP’s strategy of focusing on medium- and long-term business fundamentals.

These figures are estimates based on current assumptions that management believes are reasonable. Many of the factors affecting these current assumptions and the estimates on which they are based are outside of the Company’s control. They are subject to change over the year based on various external factors including, but not limited to, airline performance, domestic and international economic conditions, and government regulations. For a more extensive list of risk factors that could affect our business, please refer to GAP’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, published in April 2024.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to several risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 4Q23 4Q24 Change 2023 2024 Change Guadalajara Aeronautical services 1,221,327 1,390,105 13.8% 5,266,036 5,372,285 2.0% Non-aeronautical services 281,553 336,664 19.6% 1,041,913 1,317,331 26.4% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 2,571,411 1,167,683 (54.6%) 4,271,868 2,978,055 (30.3%) Total Revenues 4,074,290 2,894,452 (29.0%) 10,579,817 9,667,672 (8.6%) Operating income 1,116,502 1,186,105 6.2% 4,619,800 4,558,825 (1.3%) EBITDA 1,234,958 1,346,407 9.0% 5,079,357 5,161,954 1.6% Tijuana Aeronautical services 711,579 750,623 5.5% 2,915,378 2,787,018 (4.4%) Non-aeronautical services 153,225 115,150 (24.8%) 622,543 521,856 (16.2%) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 28,416 144,332 407.9% 450,925 394,796 (12.4%) Total Revenues 893,222 1,010,105 13.1% 3,988,847 3,703,670 (7.1%) Operating income 575,789 519,313 (9.8%) 2,294,571 1,856,737 (19.1%) EBITDA 699,102 641,310 (8.3%) 2,716,312 2,329,453 (14.2%) Los Cabos Aeronautical services 644,341 722,814 12.2% 2,932,155 2,763,264 (5.8%) Non-aeronautical services 301,161 306,810 1.9% 1,169,048 1,261,519 7.9% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) (372,652) 132,414 (135.5%) 376,172 580,258 54.3% Total Revenues 572,850 1,162,039 102.9% 4,477,375 4,605,041 2.9% Operating income 651,736 696,807 6.9% 2,851,985 2,577,743 (9.6%) EBITDA 734,366 790,148 7.6% 3,178,753 2,942,270 (7.4%) Puerto Vallarta Aeronautical services 570,984 610,692 7.0% 2,492,164 2,414,056 (3.1%) Non-aeronautical services 129,906 137,593 5.9% 561,976 587,407 4.5% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 505,153 414,642 (17.9%) 1,715,824 1,529,823 (10.8%) Total Revenues 1,206,043 1,162,926 (3.6%) 4,769,964 4,531,286 (5.0%) Operating income 485,763 524,140 7.9% 2,137,339 1,985,498 (7.1%) EBITDA 551,644 581,879 5.5% 2,367,508 2,206,473 (6.8%) Montego Bay Aeronautical services 414,279 456,530 10.2% 1,804,975 1,871,679 3.7% Non-aeronautical services 202,326 216,294 6.9% 800,061 826,710 3.3% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 127,108 100,811 (20.7%) 206,137 228,550 10.9% Total Revenues 743,715 773,635 4.0% 2,811,174 2,926,938 4.1% Operating income 182,467 234,140 28.3% 895,296 1,016,663 13.6% EBITDA 297,869 319,094 7.1% 1,363,265 1,321,738 (3.0%)

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 4Q23 4Q24 Change 2023 2024 Change Guanajuato Aeronautical services 216,583 238,594 10.2% 923,323 917,088 (0.7%) Non-aeronautical services 47,036 48,086 2.2% 182,829 190,854 4.4% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) (27,098) 144,954 (634.9%) 185,069 311,567 68.4% Total Revenues 236,521 431,634 82.5% 1,291,221 1,419,509 9.9% Operating income 181,575 190,020 4.7% 761,752 717,979 (5.7%) EBITDA 203,249 213,222 4.9% 849,651 806,835 (5.0%) Hermosillo Aeronautical services 142,349 137,815 (3.2%) 525,222 515,477 (1.9%) Non-aeronautical services 30,175 29,107 (3.5%) 98,269 116,002 18.0% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) (5,760) 44,616 (874.6%) 37,558 92,854 147.2% Total Revenues 166,764 211,538 26.8% 661,049 724,333 9.6% Operating income 107,262 93,302 (13.0%) 337,981 310,727 (8.1%) EBITDA 132,466 118,349 (10.7%) 437,251 411,590 (5.9%) Others(1) Aeronautical services 565,310 651,912 15.3% 2,408,141 2,469,200 2.5% Non-aeronautical services 109,856 108,282 (1.4%) 437,237 426,315 (2.5%) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 197,118 368,113 86.7% 547,766 716,639 30.8% Total Revenues 872,284 1,128,307 29.4% 3,393,146 3,612,154 6.5% Operating income 173,103 165,507 (4.4%) 785,604 727,934 (7.3%) EBITDA 267,169 264,114 (1.1%) 1,125,731 1,092,861 (2.9%) Total Aeronautical services 4,486,752 4,959,085 10.5% 19,267,395 19,110,067 (0.8%) Non-aeronautical services 1,255,239 1,297,987 3.4% 4,913,874 5,247,993 6.8% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 3,023,696 2,517,564 (16.7%) 7,791,320 6,832,541 (12.3%) Total Revenues 8,765,686 8,774,636 0.1% 31,972,589 31,190,601 (2.4%) Operating income 3,474,196 3,609,335 3.9% 14,684,327 13,752,107 (6.3%) EBITDA 4,120,824 4,274,522 3.7% 17,117,829 16,273,174 (4.9%)

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.

Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31 (in thousands of pesos):

2023 2024 Change % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10,055,211 13,466,027 3,410,816 33.9% Trade accounts receivable - Net 2,251,229 2,696,831 445,602 19.8% Other current assets 1,402,959 1,294,654 (108,305) (7.7%) Total current assets 13,709,399 17,457,512 3,748,113 27.3% Advanced payments to suppliers 2,105,833 1,158,227 (947,606) (45.0%) Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net 4,552,283 4,819,107 266,824 5.9% Improvements to concession assets - Net 28,997,244 36,612,316 7,615,072 26.3% Airport concessions - Net 8,778,988 9,622,181 843,193 9.6% Rights to use airport facilities - Net 1,461,100 992,238 (468,862) (32.1%) Other acquired rights - 2,074,783 2,074,783 100.0% Deferred income taxes - Net 7,337,813 8,128,715 790,902 10.8% Other non-current assets 502,200 787,996 285,796 56.9% Total assets 67,444,860 81,653,075 14,208,215 21.1% Liabilities Current liabilities 12,085,579 11,561,848 (523,731) (4.3%) Long-term liabilities 34,414,633 45,469,488 11,054,855 32.1% Total liabilities 46,500,212 57,031,336 10,531,124 22.6% Stockholders' Equity Common stock 8,197,536 1,194,390 (7,003,146) (85.4%) Legal reserve 478,185 920,187 442,002 92.4% Retained earnings 8,787,568 16,957,723 8,170,155 93.0% Reserve for share repurchase 2,500,000 2,500,000 - 0.0% Foreign currency translation reserve (240,307) 769,800 1,010,107 (420.3%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net (1,919) 8,283 10,202 (531.6%) Cash flow hedges- Net 60,720 (4,584) (65,304) (107.5%) Total controlling interest 19,781,783 22,345,799 2,564,016 13.0% Non-controlling interest 1,162,864 2,275,940 1,113,075 95.7% Total stockholder's equity 20,944,647 24,621,739 3,677,091 17.6% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 67,444,860 81,653,075 14,208,215 21.1%

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).

Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

4Q23 4Q24 Change 2023 2024 Change Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income 2,257,084 2,169,179 (3.9%) 9,689,600 8,875,441 (8.4%) Postemployment benefit costs 11,815 (9,832) (183.2%) 45,501 32,846 (27.8%) Allowance expected credit loss 1,030 (6,378) (719.2%) 29,395 24,708 (15.9%) Depreciation and amortization 686,722 923,444 34.5% 2,545,702 3,061,039 20.2% Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets (817) (3,707) 353.7% (668) 17,615 (2735.8%) Interest expense 642,642 1,162,344 80.9% 3,439,276 4,206,717 22.3% Provisions 4,908 (312,441) (6466.0%) 22,986 77,867 238.8% Income tax expense 547,436 1,046,324 91.1% 3,072,090 3,240,302 5.5% Unrealized exchange loss (28,229) (54,495) 93.0% (311,969) 519,672 (266.6%) 4,122,591 4,914,438 19.2% 18,531,914 20,056,208 8.2% Changes in working capital: (Increase) decrease in Trade accounts receivable (201,310) (229,298) 13.9% 50,837 (432,955) (951.7%) Recoverable tax on assets and other assets (257,260) (602,912) 134.4% (469,839) 173,461 (136.9%) Increase (decrease) Concession taxes payable 207,078 (364,254) (275.9%) 374,872 (540,643) (244.2%) Accounts payable 65,830 1,295,880 1868.5% (51,011) 893,037 (1850.7%) Cash generated by operating activities 3,936,929 5,013,854 27.4% 18,436,773 20,149,107 9.3% Income taxes paid (882,708) (942,698) 6.8% (4,501,917) (3,474,764) (22.8%) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 3,054,221 4,071,156 33.3% 13,934,855 16,674,342 19.7% Cash flows from investing activities: Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets (2,801,045) (2,618,548) (6.5%) (10,444,346) (7,844,983) (24.9%) Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment 1,742 1,676 (3.8%) 3,535 6,573 86.0% Other investment activities (1,101) (96,830) 8694.7% (36,552) (71,070) 94.4% Business acquisition - - 0.0% - (875,504) 100.0% Net cash used by investment activities (2,800,404) (2,713,702) (3.1%) (10,477,364) (8,784,984) (16.2%) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends declared and paid (3,749,158) - (100.0%) (7,498,317) - (100.0%) Dividends declared and paid non-controlling interest (135,914) (4,511) (96.7%) (135,914) (139,996) (3.0%) Capital Reduction - (3,501,573) 100.0% - (7,003,146) (100.0%) Bond certificates issued - - 0.0% 5,400,000 8,648,134 60.2% Bond certificates paid - - 0.0% (602,000) (3,000,000) 398.3% Bank loans paid (1,570,819) (4,859,039) 209.3% (1,642,132) (4,929,881) 200.2% Banks loans 1,494,341 4,783,480 220.1% 3,715,459 5,658,480 52.3% Interest capitalized on bank loans (342,554) (39,417) (88.5%) (342,554) (39,417) (88.5%) Interest paid on bank loans (634,052) (1,071,852) 69.0% (3,661,981) (4,177,241) 14.1% Interest paid on lease (1,148) (785) (31.6%) (4,805) (3,695) (23.1%) Payments of obligations for leasing (4,454) (14,099) 216.5% (17,518) (33,292) 90.0% Net cash flows used in financing activities (4,943,758) (4,707,796) (4.8%) (4,789,762) (5,020,054) 4.8% Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held 291,081 988,354 239.5% (369,192) 541,512 (246.7%) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,398,860) (2,361,988) (46.3%) (2,316,253) 3,410,815 (247.3%) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 14,454,072 15,828,015 9.5% 12,371,464 10,055,211 (18.7%) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 10,055,211 13,466,027 33.9% 10,055,211 13,466,027 33.9%

Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

4Q23 4Q24 Change 2023 2024 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 4,486,752 4,959,405 10.5% 19,267,395 19,110,068 (0.8%) Non-aeronautical services 1,621,181 2,150,748 32.7% 6,165,429 7,671,766 24.4% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 3,023,696 2,517,564 (16.7%) 7,791,320 6,832,541 (12.3%) Total revenues 9,131,629 9,627,717 5.4% 33,224,144 33,614,375 1.2% Operating costs Costs of services: 1,195,635 1,542,269 29.0% 4,380,069 5,263,241 20.2% Employee costs 451,452 602,964 33.6% 1,724,461 2,125,958 23.3% Maintenance 250,557 292,933 16.9% 728,618 848,575 16.5% Safety, security & insurance 188,135 228,903 21.7% 691,155 831,411 20.3% Utilities 121,268 145,671 20.1% 485,265 542,482 11.8% Business operated directly by us 70,254 80,522 14.6% 245,496 299,539 22.0% Other operating expenses 113,969 191,276 67.8% 505,074 615,276 21.8% Technical assistance fees 199,494 218,061 9.3% 851,320 845,233 (0.7%) Concession taxes 594,877 675,450 13.5% 2,532,896 2,666,751 5.3% Depreciation and amortization 686,722 923,444 34.5% 2,545,702 3,061,039 20.2% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 3,023,696 2,517,564 (16.7%) 7,791,320 6,832,541 (12.3%) Other (income) (23,713) (82,602) 248.3% (15,875) (105,076) 561.9% Total operating costs 5,676,711 5,794,186 2.1% 18,085,431 18,563,729 2.6% Income from operations 3,454,918 3,833,531 11.0% 15,138,713 15,050,645 (0.6%) Financial Result (650,398) (618,028) (5.0%) (2,377,022) (2,934,903) 23.5% Income before income taxes 2,804,520 3,215,503 14.7% 12,761,691 12,115,742 (5.1%) Income taxes (547,436) (1,046,324) 91.1% (3,072,090) (3,240,302) 5.5% Net income 2,257,084 2,169,179 (3.9%) 9,689,600 8,875,441 (8.4%) Currency translation effect (237,991) 112,921 (147.4%) (893,709) 1,132,600 (226.7%) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax (45,552) (17,775) (61.0%) (69,905) (65,302) (6.6%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (16,849) 10,024 (159.5%) (15,932) 10,201 (164.0%) Comprehensive income 1,956,692 2,274,349 16.2% 8,710,054 9,952,939 14.3% Non-controlling interest (8,301) (117,440) 1314.8% (68,820) (385,774) 460.6% Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,948,391 2,156,908 10.7% 8,641,235 9,567,167 10.7%

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).

Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):

Common Stock Legal Reseve Reserve for Share Repurchase Repurchased Shares Retained Earnings Other comprehensive income Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total Stockholders' Equity Balance as of January 1, 2023 8,197,536 34,076 2,499,473 (1,999,986) 9,187,597 720,171 18,638,866 1,189,179 19,828,045 Legal Reserve increase - 444,109 - - (444,109) - - - - Dividends declared - - - - (7,498,318) - (7,498,318) - (7,498,318) Repurchased share cancellation - - (1,999,986) 1,999,986 - - - - - Reserve for share purchase - - 2,000,514 - (2,000,514) - - - - Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 9,542,912 - 9,542,912 146,688 9,689,600 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (815,841) (815,841) (77,868) (893,709) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - (15,932) (15,932) - (15,932) Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - (69,905) (69,905) - (69,905) Balance as of December 31, 2023 8,197,536 478,185 2,500,000 - 8,787,568 (181,508) 19,781,780 1,162,864 20,944,646 Legal Reserve increase - 442,002 - - (442,002) - - - - Capital reduction (7,003,146) - - - - - (7,003,146) - (7,003,146) Business acquisition non-controlling interest - - - - - - - 826,787.00 826,787 Dividends declared non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (99,485) (99,485) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 8,612,157 - 8,612,157 263,282 8,875,439 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - 1,010,107 1,010,107 122,492 1,132,599 Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - 10,201 10,201 - 10,201 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - (65,301) (65,301) - (65,301) Balance as of December 31, 2024 1,194,390 920,187 2,500,000 - 16,957,723 773,499 22,345,799 2,275,940 24,621,739

For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage and the 48.5% stake in Guadalajara World Trade Center, S.A. de C.V., appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.

As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized under Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007, were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For the purpose of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue to be prepared following IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Exhibit F: Other operating data:

4Q23 4Q24 Change 2023 2024 Change Total passengers 15,796.0 16,019.4 1.4% 63,464.4 62,156.5 (2.1%) Total cargo volume (in WLUs) 674.6 709.2 5.1% 2,543.6 2,773.3 9.0% Total WLUs 16,473.5 16,728.6 1.5% 66,008.1 64,929.8 (1.6%) Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 386.6 443.8 14.8% 400.7 430.9 7.5% Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos) 272.4 296.5 8.8% 291.9 294.3 0.8% Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 102.6 134.3 30.8% 97.1 123.4 27.1% Cost of services per WLU (pesos) 72.6 92.2 27.0% 66.4 81.1 22.2%

WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).

1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

[2] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.