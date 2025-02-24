OP360’s Educational Outreach Impacts Hundreds Across Colombia and the Philippines

Barranquilla OP360 Donation Philippines OP360 Donation

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OfficePartners360 (OP360), a leading global business solutions provider, has strengthened its commitment to education through concurrent community outreach programs in Colombia and the Philippines in January, impacting 582 students and teachers across multiple institutions.In Barranquilla , Colombia, OP360 successfully delivered over 200 school supplies to Colegio Alberto Assa as part of its ongoing Adopt-a-School initiative. The donation drive, led by OP360 Communications Officer Angela Manga and Facilities Manager Karen Gomez, showcased the company’s dedication to supporting local education“This event truly exemplifies the incredible community spirit at OP360,” said Gomez. “Seeing the children’s faces light up with every donation reinforces the impact of giving back. Our amazing team’s generosity has made this possible, and we’re committed to creating lasting positive change in our community.”In the Philippines, the company’s philanthropic arm OP360 Cares expanded its educational support through a comprehensive gift-giving program with Inayawan National High School, Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School Special Education (SPED) Center, Hippodromo Elementary School, Paknaan Elementary School, and Estaca Integrated School, benefiting 484 teachers and 98 students.The initiative at Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School included a special ceremony, where OP360 inaugurated new facilities worth ₱500,000 dedicated to SPED learners. OP360 has been donating annually to the institution for the past four years of their partnership.“We are blessed and lucky to have OP360 as our partner.” We are thankful for the generous donation to our SPED learners,” said Phamela Oliva, Principal of Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School.The program’s success was made possible through the collaborative efforts of OP360’s leadership team, including Operations Manager Melf Temblor, Senior Operations Manager John Josef, and Human Resources Senior Manager Mary Emgy Garces.“Our annual gift-giving tradition goes beyond simple donation; it’s about building meaningful connections with our educational partners and showing our genuine appreciation for teachers who shape young minds,” Garces said. “The enthusiasm of our OP360 volunteers during the repacking and distribution activities demonstrates that the spirit of giving is deeply embedded in our company culture. When we see the impact of these initiatives firsthand, it reinforces why community engagement is a cornerstone of our organization’s values.”

