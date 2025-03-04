One Nevada Credit Union Selects Swaystack to Gamify Onboarding and Personalize Engagement Gamify onboarding to win primary financial institution and top of wallet status. Gamify onboarding to win primary financial institution and top of wallet status.

One Nevada CU has partnered with Swaystack to transform onboarding into a guided experience that helps members take key financial steps in digital banking.

Opening an account is a transaction. Becoming part of a credit union is a relationship.” — Steve O’Donnell, COO of One Nevada Credit Union

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Nevada Credit Union has partnered with Swaystack to change how members are onboarded, creating a connected, guided experience that reaches members across digital banking, email, SMS, and in-app messaging. This omnichannel approach ensures that every member receives clear direction and support from the first interaction.For credit unions, onboarding is the first opportunity to establish trust and engagement, but without the right tools, members can feel disconnected and uncertain about their next steps. One Nevada selected Swaystack to close these gaps by addressing key challenges like account funding, direct deposit switching, and subscription transfers while providing a unified experience through their Q2 digital banking integration.“Opening an account is a transaction. Becoming part of a credit union is a relationship,” said Steve O’Donnell, COO of One Nevada Credit Union. “Our members don’t just need a place to store their money. They need a financial partner that fits into their life, supports their goals, and makes managing their money effortless. That connection doesn’t happen by chance. It starts with onboarding. Swaystack helps us turn those first moments into something valuable, guiding members through key steps like direct deposit setup, subscription transfers, and account funding. When members know exactly what to do next, they don’t just stay; they engage. They build habits and rely on us as their primary financial home.”Built to Solve Onboarding ChallengesBefore partnering with Swaystack, One Nevada’s onboarding process lacked structured guidance, particularly for indirect members who often felt disconnected from the institution. By implementing Swaystack’s platform, One Nevada aims to:• Increase digital banking adoption, ensuring members actively engage beyond their vehicle loan.• Encourage checking account adoption, guiding members to establish a primary banking relationship.• Strengthen direct deposit relationships, securing paycheck and bill payment activity.• Make loan payments easier, integrating them into digital banking to keep members engaged beyond their initial financing.• Provide gamified tools that drive action, helping members fund accounts, switch direct deposits, and transfer subscriptions with confidence.• Leverage data within their digital banking system to create actionable, member-focused touchpoints.“Swaystack doesn’t just simplify onboarding. We ensure new members don’t disappear in the first year,” said Har Rai Khalsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Swaystack. “Credit unions are competing with megabanks and neobanks for share of wallet, and the reality is that those institutions don’t leave onboarding to chance. They guide every step, securing the paycheck, the bill payments, and the daily transactions that turn an account into a relationship. That’s what we help credit unions do, ensuring that every new relationship has the opportunity to grow.”Khalsa added, “But this isn’t just about engagement. It’s about the bigger picture. The strength of community financial institutions is tied to the strength of local economies. When credit unions remain the first choice for everyday banking, those deposits stay in the community, funding local businesses and households. That’s why this work matters, not just for today’s members, but for the next generation that deserves a local financial partner they can rely on.”This partnership reflects One Nevada’s commitment to providing members with more than financial products, offering them the tools and support to navigate their financial lives with clarity and confidence.For credit unions exploring better onboarding solutions, CU 2.0 highlights why Swaystack stands apart by delivering measurable results and deeper member engagement: CU 2.0 Article Link.About SwaystackSwaystack, a personalized onboarding and engagement platform, is spearheaded by second-time founders who share a passion for helping banks and credit unions compete with megabank and neobank technology. Har Rai Khalsa began his career as a lender in 2007, co-founded MK Decision in 2015 to help banks and credit unions compete with digital account opening, which was acquired by Alkami in 2021. Simran Singh Co-founded Zogo in 2018. As the CTO of Zogo, he helped 250+ financial institutions gamify financial education to over 1.6 million users. Simran and Har Rai have a collective 20+ years in fintech and have served over 300+ financial institutions with the companies they’ve built. To learn more, schedule a discovery call.About One Nevada Credit UnionFounded over 70 years ago, One Nevada Credit Union is one of Nevada's largest locally based, federally insured, state-chartered credit unions, with branches in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, and North Las Vegas. Serving over 74,000 members and managing assets exceeding $1.4 billion, One Nevada offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including savings and checking accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, and credit cards. Membership is open to individuals who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Clark, Washoe, or Nye counties, as well as immediate family members of existing members. As a member-owned institution, One Nevada is committed to providing superior financial solutions and fostering financial resilience within the community.

