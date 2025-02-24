Submit Release
Dillard’s, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 376-5965         
julie.guymon@dillards.com


