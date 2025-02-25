Tai Chi World Cup Champions Unite for 2-Day Seminar in Los Angeles and Announce Nationwide Training Program for Team USA

Tai Chi champions Jan Lucanus & Naxo De La Encina host a 2-day LA seminar & launch a nationwide training initiative to prepare Team USA for the 2025 World Cup

Tai Chi is a tool to slow yourself down and speed up your perception. This gives you more data in life than someone that isn’t using a Tai Chi approach. It makes you better at anything you do” — Jan Lucanus, Head Coach, U.S. Tai Chi Push Hands Team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tai Chi enthusiasts and martial artists of all levels are invited to a groundbreaking two-day Tai Chi Push Hands seminar on March 1 and 2, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. Hosted at the Shaolin American Self Defense Academy, this exclusive training event will be led by two world-renowned champions—Jan Lucanus, a three-time Tai Chi World Cup Push Hands Champion and Team USA Coach, and Naxo De La Encina, Spain’s Tai Chi World Cup Champion and Team Spain Coach. The seminar will offer unparalleled instruction in Taiji Tuishou, commonly known as Push Hands, a crucial aspect of Tai Chi that enhances balance, mindfulness, and skill under pressure. Participants will gain insight into the techniques, strategies, and competition-winning formulas used in Tai Chi World Cup Tuishou grappling games, including Fixed Step and Moving Step Push Hands. The seminar will also feature free play sessions, allowing attendees to apply their skills in a supportive and structured environment.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 1, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and Sunday, March 2, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Jan Lucanus, the Captain of the U.S. Tai Chi Push Hands Team, brings extensive experience, having trained under world champion Josh Waitzkin and studied with Grandmaster William C.C. Chen (Yang Style) and Master Keith Tong (Wu Style). Naxo De La Encina, the coach of Team Spain and a Tai Chi World Cup Champion, has decades of experience in competitive Push Hands and a distinguished background in martial arts.

This seminar is open to all skill levels, from beginners to experienced martial artists and athletes looking to refine their techniques and deepen their understanding of Tai Chi. The cost of attendance is $150 per participant, with a 30% discount available for groups of three or more. Registration is now open, and tickets can be purchased at https://partiful.com/e/UUnEpq8EG8EPT2PikuPH. This is a rare opportunity to train with two of the world’s top Tai Chi champions and take part in an elite-level martial arts experience.

As part of his mission to grow the sport of competitive Tai Chi in America, Jan Lucanus is launching the first-ever Nationwide Training Initiative for the U.S. Tai Chi Push Hands Team. This program will combine remote coaching sessions with in-person training seminars across major cities in the United States to identify and prepare top athletes for international competition at the prestigious Tai Chi World Cup in Taiwan this October 2025.

“Gentle strength is one of the most important skills to have in this new era. Tai Chi’s partner exercises, called Push Hands, are a way to cultivate sensitivity and power under pressure,” says Jan Lucanus. “Through this initiative, I aim to make high-level training accessible to people nationwide while building a stronger presence for Team USA on the world stage.”

The initiative will kick off with a series of regional seminars following the March event in Los Angeles. Athletes interested in joining Team USA or participating in future training sessions can learn more at JansTaiChi.com.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to train with two world-class champions while supporting the growth of competitive Tai Chi in America.

About Jan Lucanus

Jan Lucanus is a 3X Tai Chi World Cup Push Hands Champion and Captain of the U.S. Tai Chi Push Hands Team. He has been coached by world champion Josh Waitzkin (of Searching for Bobby Fischer and The Art of Learning fame) and trained under Yang Style Grandmaster William C.C. Chen and Wu Style Master Keith Tong. Jan is also an accomplished filmmaker, writer, and entrepreneur dedicated to spreading awareness of Tai Chi as both an art form and a competitive sport.

About Naxo De La Encina

Naxo De La Encina is a celebrated Tai Chi World Cup Champion from Spain and current coach of Team Spain. A former pro MMA fighter with over 120 wins internationally in Taiji Tuishou balance games, Naxo brings a wealth of knowledge to practitioners looking to master Push Hands.

